5A-EAST

BROOKLAND 21, PARAGOULD 14

BROOKLAND -- Joseph Wright ran for two touchdowns to lead Brookland (2-7, 1-5) to its first 5A-East conference win of the season over Paragould (1-8, 0-6).

Wright's scoring runs came from 11 and 4 yards.

Connor Marshall added an 80-yard touchdown catch for the Bearcats.