Brown remembers N. Alabama start

No game on the University of Central Arkansas' schedule has as much personal significance to head coach Nathan Brown as today's.

Brown, the most prolific passer in school history, was once a redshirt freshman splitting first-team reps in wait of his first career start.

On Sept. 25, 2005, Brown got that start against today's opponent -- North Alabama. It was the first of many successful starts for Brown at quarterback. He threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead UCA to a 29-26 win in double overtime.

Later that same season, Brown and the Bears faced off against NAU for a second time but fell in an overtime thriller, 41-38.

Today's game will be the first time the two teams have seen one another since, and it's brought back plenty of memories for Brown, both fond and otherwise.

"When you see that North Alabama was joining the ASUN with us, memories obviously flow through your mind on the times you played against them, of the rivalry that was set back in the early 2000s during the Gulf South Conference days," Brown said.

"It's a unique team for me because it was my first career start, so there's obviously positive memories of playing against them. Fortunate enough for myself and our program, we won that start. ... my respect level for North Alabama is super high and obviously, it's a special program for me to compete against because of my situation as a player in the tough games that we had in my first year starting in 2005. Playing a team twice in a year and both games meaning so much at that point in the season was something that you're always going to remember.

The Bears (3-4, 2-0 ASUN) will face the Lions (1-6, 0-3) off of their bye week which followed a convincing 51-24 win over Kennesaw State the week before.

The Kennesaw State victory was UCA's most complete performance yet. Earlier this season, UCA fell flat following a win over Idaho State, losing to Southeast Missouri State. Brown said he's paid particular attention to not letting that happen this time around and continuing to build on the momentum his team built heading into the bye week.

"I think that's something you talk about but you don't harp on," Brown said. "What's in the past is in the past. We're a different team than we were four weeks ago. We're a different team than we were two weeks ago. This team has to learn to just get better every single day and that's the challenge I've given them. ... This is an important game because it's the next game, but it's [also] important so we keep that momentum and I think our players understand that. ... Our players are excited. They know they're playing for something. When you get to late October into November, and you're playing for something, that's a big deal, and our players feel that."

North Alabama enters with a losing record, but half of its losses have come by six points or less. Brown said he's not willing to overlook this team, particularly the offense, because of its record.

"We're playing a good North Alabama football team, don't let the record fool you," Brown said. "To me, if you watch their offense, it's one of the best offenses we'll play all year. They are very, very, very good on offense. They can score with anybody. Their running back, [Hoxie native] ShunDerrick Powell, is an unbelievable player. He'll be one of the best running backs we'll play all year. Very, very special player."