Bryant rolls past North Little Rock





If any one of the 11 North Little Rock defenders had dragged down Bryant running back Chris Gannaway, Coach Buck James probably would have packed it in and headed to the locker room with his Hornets up 10-7.

Bryant had been far from its sharpest in Friday's 7A-Central Conference game, but the Hornets were going to get the ball to start the third quarter.

Instead, Gannaway broke off a 59-yard run, Mytorian Singleton hauled in a 35-yard jump-ball touchdown with eight seconds until halftime and the Hornets' rout was on.

Bryant held North Little Rock to seven points over the game's final 44-plus minutes, cruising to a 45-14 victory at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

"There's not people running the football on those guys," James said of the Charging Wildcats' defensive front, calling it the best unit in the state. "They have a very athletic, big, strong football team ... and to do what we did tonight, I'm proud of our kids."

After North Little Rock (5-4, 4-2) marched 76 yards on nine plays to open the game -- capped by Malachi Gober's 24-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Muhammad -- the Charging Wildcats punted on their next six series, going three-and-out three times.

Bryant (8-0, 6-0) struggled to get much rhythm as Jordan Walker was twice picked off in the first half, but the Hornets managed to grab to lead with a powerful possession.

Singleton twice elevated over Charging Wildcat defensive backs for catches of 34 and 49 yards, putting Bryant inside the North Little Rock 5-yard line. Karter Ratliff then converted with a 50-50 ball of his own, grabbing the 4-yard touchdown to finish the 99-yard drive.

Although Walker was intercepted on the Hornets' first two drives of the second half -- and subsequently replaced by Gideon Motes -- Bryant reached the end zone on four consecutive possessions, never needing more than six plays to do so.

"Our defense never quit," Charging Wildcats Coach Randy Sandefur said. "They played hard every snap and you couldn't ask more of them. We got some turnovers, didn't capitalize on them and Bryant just did a really, really good job."

A pall hung over the late stages of the game after North Little Rock wide receiver Larry Wilbourn collapsed on the sideline early in the fourth quarter. Medical personnel quickly attended to Wilbourn, stretchering him off the field after several minutes, but Sandefur said Wilbourn was alert as he was rushed to the hospital.

The game did continue, with Hornets extending their in-state winning streak to 49 games -- their last loss came more than four years ago against the Charging Wildcats.

With 429 yards of offense and a season high in points, Bryant also kept its unbeaten season intact and put James on the verge of 200 career victories.

To do it, the Hornets will have to deal with perennial foe Conway and its high-powered offense, which entered Friday averaging nearly 46 points per game.

"We're going to have to play at a better level than what we played these last two games," James said. "But both of them are great learning lessons."





