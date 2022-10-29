Business news in brief

Walmart helps four

firms win awards

Walmart Inc. donated the use of one of its own sustainable packaging initiatives to help four companies win innovation awards that were announced Thursday.

The Bentonville-based retailer created its Circular Connector as a tool to help companies needing sustainable packaging solutions find businesses that develop them.

Judges with the U.S. Plastics Pact used the Circular Connector to review the nominated companies' innovations. The judges focused on their scalability, low-cost efficiencies or a customer-first proposal, Walmart said in a news release.

The U.S. Plastics Pact then presented the first Sustainable Packaging Innovation awards to one company in each of four key categories. Walmart is a member of the pact, and Walmart's Director for Sustainability Ashley C. Hall serves as its vice chair.

The Clorox Co. won in the refill category; packaging firm Amcor won in recycling; and Smile Brands -- a chain of about 700 affiliated dental offices -- won in composting. Finally, DeliverZero, which provides restaurants with reusable takeout containers, won in the reuse category.

-- Serenah McKay

N.Y. company buys

Bradford Health

A New York private equity firm has purchased Bradford Health Services, a rehabilitation company that operates treatment centers in Arkansas and across the Southeast.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Friday by Lee Equity Partners, the firm that purchased Bradford Health.

Bradford, based in Birmingham, Ala., also has operations in Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

In 2021, the drug and alcohol rehabilitation provider announced a partnership with CHI St. Vincent to offer the first Arkansas recovery center to deliver end-to-end services, including outpatient and hospital inpatient care.

The Bradford management team will remain to run operations, the companies announced.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Lee Equity given their long-term track record of building market-leading health care businesses and developing clinically excellent organizations, specifically in behavioral health," Mike Rickman, chief executive officer of Bradford, said in a statement announcing the transaction.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index jumps

to 18.67-point gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 814.77, up 18.67.

The top performers on the index Friday were Murphy USA up 4.14%, Bank OZK up 3.82% and Home BancShares Inc. up 3.38%. The worst performers on the index included Murphy Oil Corp. down 0.73% and Walmart Inc. up 1.26%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.