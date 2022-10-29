Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Drug Take Back Day set

The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and everyone is encouraged to drop off unwanted or unused medicines at area sites. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents may bring unwanted and expired medications for disposal to Super 1 Foods, 2800 S. Hazel St,. according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Other locations can be found at ARTakeBack.org, according to a news release from the Arkansas Attorney General's Office.

Fitness park to be dedicated today

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will dedicate its new outdoor fitness park from 10-11 a.m. today. This event is open to the general public, according to a news release. Derick Easter is the pastor. For details, follow the New St. Hurricane on social media.

Breast cancer walk set at MLK Park

The first Walk 1 Mile in Her Shoes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Walkers are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. The walk will raise breast cancer awareness and honor Sherri Urquhart, according to a news release. Details: (501) 590-1216.

Taylor Field hosts Halloween carnival

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for historic Taylor Field's first Halloween Carnival set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. The event will be held rain or shine at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., according to a news release from Explore Pine Bluff. The carnival will feature activities for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, costume contest, plus lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters. While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For donations or sponsorships, contact Committee Chairman Jeff Gross at (870) 718-3512.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release. There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

JRMC holds Pink Out 5K

The Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 starting at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. All ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release. There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.

Through Saturday, Oct. 29

UAM to host Philological group

The Arkansas Philological Association will hold its 2022 annual conference at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release. Events include Drew County Extension Homemakers Council hosting the Delta Quilt Show in the Gibson University Center Capital Room on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free jazz concert in the Gibson University Center Green Room on Friday at 4 p.m. will be followed by the keynote address, "The Law of Help: John Ruskin's Moral Vision of Connection," by Gabriel Meyer, executive director of the Ruskin Art Club of Los Angeles. Nick Newlin of 30 Minute Shakespeare will lead a "Let's Make a Scene" dramatic reading Friday from 1-1:45 p.m. in the Gibson University Center Caucus Room. Michael Blazier, dean of UAM's School of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, will lead a nature walk Saturday at 9 a.m.

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event. Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release. On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29. For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .

Sunday, Oct. 30

WH arts center sets open house

White Hall School District will host the White Hall Performing Arts Center open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The new facility provides the school district with an auditorium that seats more than 1,000 guests, a music hall for band and choral programs, and a new entrance and concession stand for the Bert Honey Gymnasium, according to a news release.

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release. Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

Word of Faith welcomes family, friends

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 30. Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

Through Sunday, Oct. 30

ASC presents 'Murder on the Orient Express'

"Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" is the latest theatrical production at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The adaptation of one of the mystery writer's most famous stories is slated for performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Some performances are sold out, according to a news release. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Underway

Early voting set

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston reminds voters that early voting for the 2022 General Election, Nonpartisan Judicial Runoff Election, and School Elections begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls that day will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting, according to a news release. Early voting will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org. If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Nov. 4 to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election. A voter guide containing details on ballot issues, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, can be accessed at www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/voter-education. Election results will be available at the Secretary of State's website after the polls close on Election Day at www.sos.arkansas.gov.

TOPPS announces food program

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, is providing grab and go meals through the Arkansas Special Nutrition Program free for children ages 18 and under, according to a news release. Parents or guardians who want to pick up meals for their children must enroll them. After they complete the enrollment process, they do not need to bring their children when they come to get the meals. Children can also walk up and get meals without being in enrolled. To sign up, adults need their ID and birth certificate for each child enrolling in the program. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release. Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

PBSD slates Strategic Plan event

Pine Bluff School District invites the community attend the Strategic Plan Launch Party held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will kick off the five-year strategic plan. Participants are urged to attend and to learn about and give input on the efforts, according to a news release. The strategic plan, developed over the last 12 months with community input, focuses on improving student outcomes by addressing critical areas of need in the district. The strategic plan will be a key indicator for the Arkansas Board of Education to determine whether PBSD is prepared to return to local authority after it completes the five-year span of state control on June 30, 2024. Details: https://sites.google.com/view/pbsd-strategic-planning.

Rotary to host former Razorback, coach

The Pine Bluff Rotary Club will meet at noon Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be former Razorback Quinn Grovey and former coach Matt Zimmerman, according to a news release. Tickets are $25. The event is co-sponsored by the Razorback Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Details: Evan Staton at statone@relybank.com or (870) 592-8282.

Emmett Till's relative to speak

The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till's cousin, best friend, and last living witness to Till's abduction, will speak at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at 604 President St. at Arkansas City for the annual John H. Johnson Day. The day honors the late Johnson, founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, who was born in Arkansas City in 1918, according to a news release. The observance will feature articles, including the magazine coverage of the the torture and brutal mutilation of Till. Till, a Black boy, was murdered in 1955 at 14 years old in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, according to the release. Details: John H. Johnson Day, www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 1

Agencies seek names for fun park

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency seek the public's assistance in naming the new Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave. It will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, and food, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted to Lauren Lawson by Nov. 1 at lawsonlauren@goforwardpb.org. All entries should include the suggested name, why the name deserves to win, and what Pine Bluff means to you. The winner will be announced Nov. 27 at the Mistletoe Magic Lighting Ceremony.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Nov. 3

PBSD group to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in November, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Meetings include: Third Avenue will meet Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave.; Central Park and Shady Grove meets Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.; Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.; Sheraton Park, along with Taylor Association, will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.; and East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Friday, Nov. 4

Arkansas Veterans' Small Business Summit

At the Arkansas Veterans' Small Business Summit Nov. 4, Arkansas veteran business owners will have an opportunity to learn about programs and services designed to help their businesses succeed. The summit is hosted by the Cooperative Extension Service's Procurement Technical Assistance Center. The free in-person event will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and end at 1noon at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, 2301 S. University Ave., at Little Rock. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/veteran-business-summit. Details: Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center at PTAC@uada.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 5

City to honor slain officer

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend an events honoring the late Detective Kevin D. Collins. Ward One Block Party: Carnival Style will be held Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 2901 Pines Mall Drive. The event will feature music, games, live animals, and food trucks. City Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. is presenting the block party. Collins was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside, the oldest grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside, who has spent decades performing at festivals and has toured all over the world. Other concerts will include Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Free webinar set on retirement saving

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a free financial education webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 titled "How to 'Save10' Into Retirement." The webinar will help viewers gain the knowledge and the inspiration to achieve a 10% savings rate for retirement, according to a news release. The presenter will be Sarah Catherine Gutierrez, founder and chief executive officer of Aptus Financial. Attendance is free, but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZtFDe-sARjS4HlXd-e-RxA.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 9

TOPPS accepts forms for toys

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pleasant View, FCDC set fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries and the Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will host a fundraiser Nov. 12. The rummage sale will be held from 8-11 a.m. at FCDC, 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release. Details: Mattie Hollien Allen, (719) 360-1523.

Turkey Trot set at Monticello

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services' 11th annual Turkey Trot will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at Monticello. The race has an in-person or virtual option. The in-person 5k race will start and end on the Vera Lloyd campus, 745 Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release. People may register online as virtual participants, get free race shirts and walk or run around their neighborhoods. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/vlturkeytrot.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

NAACP elections now electronic

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch won't conduct an in-person election as previously stated. The national office of the NAACP will conduct all branch elections via Election Buddy. The election for the Pine Bluff Branch will be held between 3-7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to a news release. Participants will only be able to vote if they have provided the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch with a valid email address and/or a cell phone number. To vote in the election, a participant must be a member in good standing 30 days prior to Nov. 15.

Concert group to host Rodney Block

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Rodney Block and his jazz combo along with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Block, a graduate of Dumas High School and UAM, is called one of Little Rock's best trumpet players and most iconic jazz artists, according to the association's website. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. For tickets or details, visit www.searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Genealogy, historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.