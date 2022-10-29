Call returned

Editor, The Commercial:

In my previous letter, I stated Council Member Lloyd A. Holcomb Jr. did not return my call. I never heard or felt my phone ring or vibrate. I assumed he did not call. However, his mom called me this morning, followed by Mr. Holcomb, and he indicated that he did in fact call me back. I checked and found the call and short message left.

I publicly want to correct my error in regard to Mr. Holcomb. Nonetheless I stand by my statement regarding Super 1 grocery store.

Finally, this is not an attack on any of our elected officials, but questions need to be asked regarding this issue.

Where is the transparency from our elected officials? Who knew the store was closing, and when did they know it? What is the future of this location? Taxpayers have a right to be informed about some of these decisions. Nonetheless, to inform the community that Super 1 would be closing in a matter of days is hard to swallow and leaves the community in shock.

It was reported on a local TV station there will be seven full-scale grocery stores left in the city. This doesn't justify that there is not a full-scale store on the east side of Pine Bluff, which is a big problem for those of us going a short distant to grocery shop.

The loss of this store is nothing to wink at, and should be addressed with the corporate office by our elected officials who represent taxpayers on the east side. Over the years, the east side of Pine Bluff has lost a number of grocery stores, i.e., Sack N Save, two Kroger stores, and now Super 1. Therefore, who's looking out for the east side interest and convenience or speaking up on our behalf? Is anyone?

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.