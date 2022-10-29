CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 60, LAKE VILLAGE 41

CAMDEN -- Camden Harmony Grove (6-3, 4-1 3A-6) outlasted Lakeside in a high-scoring contest (2-5, 2-3 3A-6).

The first quarter ended with both teams tied, 21-21.

The score remained tight in the second quarter, but Harmony Grove pulled ahead when Caleb Johnson passed to Landon Garrett for a touchdown. Johnston ran for the two-point conversion, but Lakeside returned an interception for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, allowing Camden Harmony Grove to take a 29-27 lead at halftime.

Harmony Grove gained momentum in third quarter when Johnson passed to Andrew Taylor for a touchdown. Tyler McCann's extra point put Harmony Grove ahead, 36-27. Johnson threw another touchdown and McCann converted the PAT to give Harmony Grove a 43-27 lead entering the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson passed for a touchdown and Damariyon Billingsley ran for a score. Quinten Jones also ran a fumble recovery back for a touchdown.