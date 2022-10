2A-4

CARLISLE 38, ENGLAND 22

ENGLAND -- Jason Sullivan ran for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns on 25 carries to lead Carlisle (8-0, 5-0) to a 2A-4 win over England (4-5, 2-4) in a battle of Lonoke County rivals.

Sullivan's scoring runs came from 96, 12, 3 and 3 yards.

Holden Jones and Kayleb Elliott added touchdown runs for Carlisle.