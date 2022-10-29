Fitness park to be dedicated today

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will dedicate its new outdoor fitness park from 10-11 a.m. today. This event is open to the general public, according to a news release. Derick Easter is the pastor. For details, follow the New St. Hurricane on social media.

Locals host Drug Take Back today

Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, residents may bring unwanted and expired medications for disposal to Super 1 Foods, 2800 S. Hazel St,. according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, Tri-County Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration invite residents to participate. Another partner is the Community Empowerment Council Inc., a registered substance abuse prevention provider in Arkansas for Region 12. Region 12 includes Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Lincoln, and Jefferson counties.

Other local participants include the Redfield, White Hall and Pine Bluff police departments, according to dea.gov.

The drug take back event is only for pills or patches. They cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

"It is better and safer to bring the prescription drugs to us," said Captain Yohance Brunson. "Do not flush prescription drugs."

The sheriff's office also has three permanent prescription drug collection bins located at: the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 410 E. Second Ave.; and Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, and 7240 Sheridan Road, White Hall.

Details and other collection sites are available at ARTakeBack.org or www.dea.gov.

WH arts center sets open house

White Hall School District will host the White Hall Performing Arts Center open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

The new facility provides the school district with an auditorium that seats more than 1,000 guests, a music hall for band and choral programs, and a new entrance and concession stand for the Bert Honey Gymnasium, according to a news release.

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release.

Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.