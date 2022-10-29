Sections
Conway rolls in second half to top Jonesboro

by Jeff Reed Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:10 a.m.

Overcoming a lethargic start, the Conway Wampus Cats used their special teams to pull away from the Jonesboro Golden Hurricane in their final tuneup before the big 7A-Central Conference clash with Bryant next week.

Conway (8-1, 5-1) rolled the Golden Hurricane 50-20 to remain a game behind Bryant (9-0, 6-0) in the league standings. The Wampus Cats visit the Hornets on Friday.

"There is no looking forward to it now," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "It's here."

Conway led 24-7 at the half and then blew the game open early in the third quarter,

After stopping Jonesboro (2-7, 1-5) on its first possession, Quadrell Wilson -- who had a punt return score erased in the first half because of a penalty -- returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown with 9:36 left in the third quarter.

After two procedure penalties, an errant snap out the back of the end zone resulted in a safety and it was 33-10 with 9:32 left in the quarter.

The ensuing kick was returned by junior Chris O'Neal 77 yards for another touchdown to give Conway 16 points in an 18-second span.

Leading 40-7, Donovyn Omolo hit O'Neal for a 9-yard score. It capped a three-score night for O'Neal for a 47-7 lead.

Jonesboro junior quarterback Terrance Brown scored on a 14-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive. Conway hit the 50-point mark on Adrian Mejia's 31-yard field goal and the Hurricane capped the scoring with sophomore quarterback Rylan Jones running in from the 5 on the final play.

"We started off a little slow for us to be honest,'' Fimple said. "We had a good week of practice and we wanted to represent the community and our senior class who has been through a whole lot on and off the field, I just thought we were a little slow. At halftime we got some things corrected on both sides and did a good job of coming out and getting after it in the third quarter."

Jonesboro, struggling in its first season in 7A, was feisty early and it was a 10-7 game after Brock McCoy broke a 32-yard touchdown run with 8:15 left in the half.

The Wampus Cats responded quickly. Jayllen Chambers broke a 67-yard run five plays after the Jonesboro score.

At 17-7, junior Desmond Davis powered in from the 5 to cap a drive that started after Wade Simpson's interception at the Conway 38.

Trailing 24-7, Jonesboro was still moving the ball and their final drive of the half ended with an interception by Hudson Wallace in the end zone.

Conway scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Mejia, who was perfect on six extra points, with 7:11 left in three first quarter.

Conway made it 10-0 on a 5-yard pass from Omolo to Chris O'Neal with 2:47 left in that quarter.

