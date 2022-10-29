Crashes on roads in state fatal to 2

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday evening and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

William Hart, 50, of Hot Springs, was riding a Kawasaki KLR650 motorcycle on a gravel driveway near Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County shortly after 6:15 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, leaving the road and hitting a tree.

Hart was transported to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs for treatment, but he was pronounced deceased at 7:17 p.m.

Karissa Putt, 20, of England died about 7:20 a.m. Friday when her 2021 GMC Acadia collided with farm equipment towed by a John Deere tractor on U.S. 165 near Lonoke.

Putt was ejected from the vehicle after the collision and pronounced dead by the Lonoke County coroner. The tractor driver was not injured.

State troopers investigating each wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.