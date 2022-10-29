4A-8

CROSSETT 35, DUMAS 7

CROSSETT -- Max Brooks ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Crossett (3-5, 3-3 4A-8) past Dumas (1-8, 0-7).

Brooks opened Crossett's scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Brooks ran for his second touchdown in the second quarter and Tayshawn Paskel contributed a second quarter touchdown run as well to make it 21-0.

Brooks increased the Eagles' lead in the third quarter to 28-0 with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Bunton

Paskel scored Crossett's final touchdown with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.