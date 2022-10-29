Marriage Licenses

James Kitchens, 24, and Bailee Cobb, 24, both of Roland.

Cameron Smith, 25 , of Little Rock and Christina Gilbert, 25, of North Little Rock.

Renee Bettger, 44, of Austin and Alejandro Barajas, 46, of Cabot.

Afton Leewright, 32, and Dominick Libardi, 29, both of Little Rock.

Barbara Torres, 33, and Douglas Baker, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Jared Lambert, 34, and Kristin Frye, 32, both of Pine Bluff.

Anthony Armstrong, 52, and Barbara Matlock, 68, both of North Little Rock.

Brooke Baldridge, 18, and Jordan King, 20, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3734. Shavonda Morris v. Gary Morris.

22-3736. Sheranda Hines-Higgins v Demetrius Higgins.

22-3737. Micah Declark v. Thomas Declark III.

22-3738. Stephanie Pifer v. Keith Pifer.

22-3744. Sheryl Young v. Ronald Young.

22-3746. Whitney Hicks v. Bryan Reifeiss.

22-3747. Shawniece Strain v. Kaylon Strain Sr.

22-3748. Shyma Elhouri v. Hisham Fahmy.

22-3750. Larry Gattrell v. Tammy Gattrell.

22-3751. Sergio Angeles v. Jeremy L. Johnson.

22-3752. Nora Cardona v. Jose Davila.

22-3753. Danielle Scales v. Shannon Scales.

22-3754. Natalie Hargis v. Alexander Hargis.

22-3758. Brittany Sanders v. Kodie Sanders.

22-3755. Flor Emila Vargas v. Rafael Vargas Guerra.

22-3756. Christian Vargas Rangel v. Yanira Vazquez Galvan.

22-3768. Desstoni Johnson v. Shannon Johnson.

22-3769. Kendall Baldwin v. Stacy Baldwin.

22-3771. Andrew Levenson v. Kaitlyn Levenson.

22-3777. William Smith v. Christine Smith.

22-3779. Latanya Randle v. Johnette Randle.

22-3780. Michael Parent v. Wendy Parent.

22-3783. Angela Byrd v. Kevin Poindexteer

22-3784. Kate Bellingrath v. Patrick Walsh.

22-3786. Robin Dubois v. Esther Dubois.

22-3788. Keny Ponce v. Benjamin Phillips.

22-3789. Shonta Ellison v. Darrel Ellison.

22-3794. China Loggins v. Devonti Loggins.

22-3799. James Ellington v. Barbara Ellington.

22-3802. Nionda Martin v. Joe Taylor.

22-3803. Laura Anderson v. Joseph Anderson.

22-3804. Christopher Copeland v. Scotty Gee.

22-3822. Angline Huey v. Spencer Huey.

22-3823. Braihanna Lewis v. Derrick Lewis Sr.

22-3825. Eric Dobbins v. Jamie Hall.

22-3832. Corderres Venson Sr v. Lynetha Williams

GRANTED

19-4202.Dwatney Noid v. Felicia Noid.

20-3166. Keylon Tyler v. Sharay Tyler.

21-1492. Leigh Ann Sewell v. Gary Sewell.

21-1805. Anthony Henderson Jr v. Adrienne Jones.

21-2999. Jason Fuller v. Sarah Crone.

21-3155. Vincent France v. Monica Rios.

21-3724. Ariel Harper v. Carson Harper.

21-4145. Dexter Brown v. Camille Murray.

22-184. Kimberly Bridges v. Anthony Bridges.

22-747. Meagan Edwards v. David Edwards.

22-814. Jennifer Marshall v. Quinn Marshall Sr.

22-1086. Roger Cato v. Carolyn Cato.

22-2028. Anna Pangle v. Jacob Pangle.

22-2230. Adam Thornton v. Melissa Thornton.

22-2390. Margaret Linker v. Herman Linker.

22-2519. Phillip Bryant v. Beverly Bryant.

22-2802. Jessica Lawson v. Ivan Hudson.

22-2930. Hailey Weiner v. David Wisdom.

22-2997. Jimmie Jacobs v. Anissa Jacobs.

22-3115. Quinnetta Waits v. Tashombe Waits.

22-3178. Jonathon Clinton v. Erika Clinton.

22-3244. Theresa Austin v. Jason Austin.

22-3309. Amy Ballard v. Michelene Alexa.

22-3426. Nicolo Giamava v. Moira Knott.