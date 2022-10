DES ARC — It took a trip to overtime to get done, but Des Arc took down conference foe East Poinsett County to secure a share of the 2A-2 title.

Running back Jack Kearby rushed 26 times for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Eagles (5-3, 5-1 2A-2) on offense.

Des Arc’s Ross Ingle and Chandler Dobbins combined to make the game-winning tackle on East Poinsett County’s (7-2, 4-2) two-point conversion attempt in overtime.