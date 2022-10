DREW CENTRAL 60, PB DOLLARWAY 8

PINE BLUFF -- Kade Bodiford and Ashton Kelly accounted for two scores each to lead the Pirates (5-4, 2-3) to a big 3A-6 win over the Cardinals (0-9, 0-6).

Bodiford threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kelly and ran for a score. Kelly also had a 5-yard TD run.

Dayton England and Ansin Lattimore added touchdown runs for Drew Central.