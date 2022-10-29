EDITORIAL: Driving hybrids

Just in time for Halloween: Disguises.

The Pennsylvania Independent is a 12-page monthly tabloid with a circulation of 953,000 that's landed in roughly one of five mailboxes in that state each month since April. The paper comes disguised as a community rag with Associated Press stories, crosswords, recipes, even updates on which nearby towns have the lowest gas prices.

But the news stories in it--and others like it across the country, digital and print--make it just another election-year push sheet, in this case conceived as a part of a $28 million plan from the liberal-leaning (The Washington Post's description) American Independent Foundation and its partner groups to influence political races. You'll recall there's a big one in Pennsylvania this midterm that could determine the U.S. Senate majority in 2023.

Part of a larger network of local papers with an "Independent" masthead, its news content either is favorable to left-leaning causes or critical of those on the right. (Yes, we know many readers are thinking, "And your point is . . . ?") But no explanation is given of intent to publish only content favorable to one side.

As Michael Scherer writes in The Post, ideological donors are filling the local publication void with what amounts to hybrid "direct-mail persuasion pieces" dressed up to look like traditional newspapers. Right down to the Gothic mastheads.

The editor of the Pennsylvania Independent, a former Democratic consultant, told The Post that all news in the paper is fact-checked and verified. "It just so happens that it is Democrats doing good things and Republicans doing bad things."

Sigh.

If only things were that easy. But these hybrids aren't confined to the left. Right-leaning groups are pushing their own rags, too.

Peter Adams of the News Literacy Project didn't pull any punches in his frustration over the practice:

"It's one thing if you have a political purpose and are being up front about that," he told The Post. "It's another if you are trying on the trappings of standards-based institutional local media that aspires to serve the public interest. It is unethical and it is clearly designed to co-opt the credibility of what we have always known as the press."

Liberal investment fund founder Dmitri Mehlhorn countered that the work of the American Independent Network and others like it is necessary to counter "disinformation."

Fight fire with fire, then? But why must the Independent network, as well as its conservative counterparts, be so clandestine about its agenda?

This is one more example of why the public should support (real) independent news organizations not connected with a political party, which typically follow the traditional values of good journalism. For a great example of how that can happen . . . .

See page 2A of this paper every day. And our Statement of Core Values.