Elkins’ second-half overwhelms Gentry

GENTRY -- Elkins' second-half performances throughout the season have allowed the Elks to possibly have home-field advantage throughout the Class 4A state playoffs.

Da'Shawn Chairs ran for three of his four touchdowns after halftime and Elkins outscored Gentry 35-0 and rolled to a 56-14 victory during 4A-1 Conference action Friday on the Pioneers' home field. The win gave Elkins (8-1, 6-0) the league's No. 1 seed for postseason play, which means a first-round bye in the playoffs and home games as long as they survive.

"It's huge because of our home-field advantage," Elkins Coach Zach Watson said. "We play in front of the greatest fans in the state. Now to get people to come to us, it's unbelievable.

"I'm proud of our kids and our coaches, and I know our community is. They're the greatest support. You saw them over here, and they were loud. So it's an awesome job for our kids and our coaches, and we're excited for that home playoff berth."

Elkins took a 21-14 lead on Dizzy Dean's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jusiah Bettencourt with 3:30 before halftime and maintained that thanks to a defensive stand highlighted by Landon Haney's quarterback sack on Gentry's ensuing drive. Chairs, who finished with 175 yards on 24 carries, capped the Elks' opening drive of the second half with a 6-yard run that made it 28-14 with 8:55 left in the third quarter.

Elkins' defense made that stand with a pair of fourth-down stops, one of them coming after Gentry (8-2, 4-2) drove inside the Elks' 20. Meanwhile, Dean hit Aden Williams with 28-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, and Chairs scored on runs of 20 and 5 yards and made it a 49-14 game with 6:26 remaining.

"Our defense, in the second half this year, has given up only two scores," Watson said. "So I'm really proud of the adjustments we make and the way they learn it at halftime. They did a great job of changing up the plan a little bit, and we shut them out in the second half. So it was an awesome job by our defense."

Gentry had three turnovers to go with the two occasions inside the Elkins 20 and nothing to show for them. One of them came on the opening drive after the Pioneers had drove from their 27 to the Elks 33 in just two plays.

After Dean's 2-yard touchdown pass to Stone Dean put Elkins ahead 7-0, Gentry responded with Ty Hays' 1-yard touchdown run. The Pioneers then answered Chairs' 3-yard touchdown run with Chris Bell's 4-yard touchdown pass to Jonathon Corder with 6:47 left in the first half before Elks finally took over.

"We obviously played a lot better in the first half," Gentry Coach Justin Bigham said. "We still had a lot of things go wrong. We gave up too many yards on special teams, kickoffs in particular. We had chances to get them off the field on fourth down and didn't get them off the field.

"We had three or four chances on plus-yardage sides, and we just don't capitalize on them. We sputtered there when we needed to execute. A few things go differently, and the score is a lot closer. We'll give ourselves a little bit of time to be upset about it, but not long. We need to go back to work."

Elkins hosts Lincoln next week with a chance to clinch the outright conference title, while Gentry travels to Gravette in a game to determine the conference's third playoff seed.