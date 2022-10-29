2A-4

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 42, HAMPTON 0

Kollin Robinson rushed 13 times for 164 yards to power Episcopal Collegiate (6-3, 3-2 2A-4) to an easy victory.

Gray Lee completed 5 of 10 passes for 109 yards and 1 touchdown while Jack Harbour had 4 catches for 81 yards and a score for the Wildcats, who bounced back from last week's loss to top-ranked Hazen. Harbour also carried 7 times for 45 yards and 1 touchdown.

Elijah Mason had two interceptions for Episcopal Collegiate, including one he returned 100 yards for a score. Jakeb Tritt also had an interception.