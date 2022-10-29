Ex-ASU Chancellor Potts dies at 78

Robert L. Potts, who became the first chancellor of Arkansas State University in the fall of 2006 after the development of what is now the Arkansas State University System, has died after a lengthy illness, officials said Friday.

He was 78 and had been living in Florence, Ala.

Potts was ASU chancellor from 2006-10. He then put his retirement plans on hold and became interim president of the ASU System while trustees completed a search that led to the hiring of Chuck Welch, the current ASU System president. Potts left the ASU System presidency in April 2011 and he and his wife, Irene, returned to Florence, Ala., about 10 miles north of Muscle Shoals, Ala., the town that became an important center of the music recording industry, drawing artists such as Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones and Percy Sledge.

"Robert was a wonderful predecessor," Welch said in a statement. "He was kind to me and my family and selflessly agreed to delay his retirement to allow me to fulfill my obligations before joining the ASU System. I'll always be indebted to him and hold him in high regard. Our prayers are with Irene and their family."

Under Potts' chancellorship, ASU experienced growth on the Jonesboro campus. In 2009, for example, the university had an enrollment of 12,185 students, surpassing the University of Central Arkansas -- once the fastest-growing university in the state.

"Exceeding the 12,000-student level is a significant milestone for our university," Potts said at the time.

Potts served as chancellor when the university celebrated its 100th anniversary on April 1, 2009, when a crowd of about 200 attended an hour-long ceremony at a 13-foot arch in the center of campus. The arch, the oldest remaining structure on campus, was built by a training class in 1927 and once served as the entrance to the school.

He was also chancellor when ASU unveiled its new mascot -- the Red Wolves -- in March 2008. The NCAA had deemed the Indian mascot that the university had used since 1930 as "hostile and offensive." ASU and 17 other universities were advised on Aug. 5, 2005, to find new mascots or risk being barred from playing in conference tournaments and football bowl games. The creation of the Red Wolves brand marked the first mascot change in 78 years at the university.

Potts even tried to help the university hire former Razorback men's basketball coach Nolan Richardson in 2008, but Richardson withdrew from the talks, saying it just wasn't the right fit.

"I'd prefer not to go into specifics," Richardson said at the time. "I'd just say the school is a very good school. I had a great time visiting with Dr. Potts. I think he's a tremendous chancellor and they did the best they could and I understand, and so it's better that I move on and they move in their direction."

ASU cited Potts for achievements in enrollment (increasing the numbers to 23% during his tenure), fundraising (securing one of the largest grants in ASU history to construct the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences) and educational opportunities (working with alumni Buddy and Charlotte Beck to establish the Beck Center for Veterans, which supports students seeking educational opportunities after returning to civilian life from military service).

Potts took particular pride in organizing the Chancellor's Cabinet, now called the Chancellor's Circle, an organization of people dedicated to the advancement of the university by supporting the chancellor and his special initiatives to benefit students, ASU said.

Before moving to Arkansas, Potts had a long career in higher education. He was chief executive of a state system of campuses, having served as chancellor of the North Dakota University System, before moving to Jonesboro. Earlier in his career, Potts had served as president of the University of North Alabama and as general counsel for the University of Alabama System.