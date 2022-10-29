For Steve Landers

We remember back four years about this time. This column endorsed Frank Scott Jr. for mayor of Little Rock. He was a young comer, with promise and promises, and clearly had the leadership ability needed at the time.

It just hasn't worked out.

The big issue is crime. Talk to anybody who lives or works in Little Rock. City directors are talking about it. Cops are talking about it. The newspapers are full of these stories.

There are shootings on I-630 and I-430 in the city limits. There are shootings in the streets. Racing in the streets. Drugs in the streets. Too few cops in the streets. And the people know it.

We and most folks had high hopes for Frank Scott, and not only in Little Rock. For as the state's largest city goes, so goes central Arkansas. But his administration has been a disappointment. There have been scandals, such as the cancelled proposal to buy land owned by an employee (for $460,000, when it appraised for much less). The cancellation of LITFest, and the reason for it, is only weeks old. And the papers said the other day that the city admitted in court that it illegally withheld public records from the Blue Hog Report blogger.

But still, crime is the big issue.

As of this writing, the city hasn't quite eclipsed the all-time record for homicides set in 1993. But one bad night would do it.

Steve Landers has a three-point plan to reduce crime: 1. Team the region's law enforcement community to better coordinate efforts to combat the violence. ("That river doesn't make that big a difference," he says.) 2. Fund tech and training, drones and body cameras. 3. Recruit more cops.

"We don't have seven or eight years," Mr. Landers told us. "Our city is in turmoil now."

He wants to put more cops on bikes. He wants to improve 911 services. And he plans to work the problem like he did in business.

Surely you know that he was a car salesman. You couldn't avoid all the ads over the years. As an example of how business experience can translate to government, he told us about how important it was to have his employees answer phones professionally at the car shop. And he'd want 911 operators to answer as quickly and competently.

Mr. Landers also pledges to "be an open book for our citizens"--and that would be a nice change at City Hall. And, "I have no political aspirations other than to be mayor of this city." Which is also a plus.

He doesn't need the job, but offers his services--and services he can provide. Because for years he's hired and fired, and held people accountable, and made ends meet in budgets. He pledges to work with the city's board of directors--which would be another nice change at City Hall.

Steve Landers has several three-point plans. There's one for running city government, one for economic development, one for communicating with the city board. But it's the three-point plan for crime that's the main thing.

Because that's what people are talking about.

We wish Frank Scott the best. He is young and still could have a bright future in politics. But the city needs new and better leadership. Not in the future. But now.