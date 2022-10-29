GAC CAPSULES

HENDERSON STATE AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO Network1Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL)

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 6-2, 6-2; Southern Nazarene 3-5, 3-5

COACHES Scott Maxfield (123-61 in 17th season at Henderson State and 152-72 in 19 seasons overall); Dustin Hada (5-18 in third season at Southern Nazarene and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 8-1

LAST MEETING Henderson State jumped out to a 24-0 lead and was never threatened during a 34-3 blowout on Oct. 30, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Southern Nazarene has dropped the previous three clashes against Henderson State. The last time the teams played in Bethany, the Reddies grabbed a 24-10 win in 2018. ... Gage Porter has passed for 845 yards, 7 touchdowns and 1 interception for the Crimson Storm, but he's the No. 3 rusher in the nation with 1,255 yards on the ground. His 16 rushing touchdowns is also third nationally. ... Henderson State receiver Xavier Malone caught seven passes in last year's game against Southern Nazarene. He's got 46 receptions on the year and is 11 yards away from reaching 1,000 on the season. ... Only one player has double-digit receptions for Southern Nazarene, and that's Asa Roberson with 12 through eight games. ... The Crimson Storm allow 40.8 points, which is the worst in the conference and 155th in the country out of 163 teams.

NORTHWESTERN (OKLA.) STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Northwestern (Okla.) State 1-7, 1-7; Harding 6-2, 6-2

COACHES Matt Walter (23-51 in eighth season at Northwestern Oklahoma State and overall); Paul Simmons (47-13 in fifth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 12-4

LAST MEETING Harding ran for a school record 685 yards in stomping to a 73-14 victory on Oct. 30, 2021, in Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The series has been one-sided, with Harding winning the last 10 times they've squared off. ... The last time these teams faced, Jhalen Spicer ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns while Blake Delacruz and Will Fitzhugh carried for 130 and 116 yards, respectively, during a 59-point rout for Harding. Nine Bisons had at least 20 yards rushing in the game. ... Northwestern (Okla.) State ranks last in the GAC in scoring (18.1 pts/game), total offense (328.3 yds/game) and run defense (261 yds/game). The Rangers are No. 3 in passing yards allowed (184.4). ... The Bisons are among the top 10 teams in the NCAA Division II's Super Region 3 poll. They'll be ranked numerically Monday if they're able to come away with a victory. ... Tanner Clarkson has passed for 1,131 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 361 yards and 2 scores, both of which are team-highs for the Rangers.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 3-5, 3-5; Oklahoma Baptist 1-7, 1-7

COACHES Brad Smiley (3-5 in 1st season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Chris Jensen (39-58 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 5-1

LAST MEETING Oklahoma Baptist scored 20 of the game's final 26 points to pull out a 44-40 victory on Oct. 20, 2021, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY Oklahoma Baptist has lost its last five games, with four of those losses by 14 points or more. The Bison have also won only once in their six meetings with SAU. ...SAU's O.B. Jones averages 6.65 yards per carry, which is 15th best in the NCAA Division II. He's also 11th in the GAC in rushing with 484 yards. ... The Bison rank near the bottom of the conference in several categories, including 11th in scoring offense (22.6 pts/game) and total offense (336.8 yds/game) and rushing yards allowed (259.8 yds/game). Oklahoma Baptist is also last in rushing yards (99.5 yds/game) gained. ... SAU running back Jariq Scales has 11 touchdowns on the season, which is tied for fifth in the league. ... Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Dayton Wolfe is the fifth-rated passer in the conference with 1,419 yards passing, 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He's also completing 59.89% (137 of 229) of his passes.

SOUTHEASTERN (OKLA.) STATE AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Convoy "Leslie" Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Southeastern (Okla.) State 5-3, 5-3; Arkansas-Monticello 3-5, 3-5

COACHES Tyler Fenwick (14-16 in third season at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 51-46 in 10 seasons overall); Hud Jackson (42-76 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall)

SERIES Southeastern (Okla.) State leads 7-4

LAST MEETING A 17-point, second-quarter deficit was too much for Arkansas-Monticello to overcome in its 34-14 loss on Oct. 30, 2021, in Durant, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Southeastern (Okla.) State has beaten UAM six of the last seven times they've played, including 21-7 in its previous trip to Monticello in 2018. ... A victory by UAM would snap a four-game losing streak going into next week's clash at East Central (Okla.). Quarterback Daulton Hatley is the league leader in passing with 2,435 yards with 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions for Southeastern (Okla.) State. His 66.9% completion rate is also a GAC high. ... UAM's Demilon Brown is averaging 94.8 yards rushing to lead the team while Janero Scott's 81-yard average is second. The duo has combined for 14 touchdowns as well. ... The 38.8 points that the Savage Storm average rank second in the conference behind Ouachita Baptist's 48.3-point mark. Southeastern (Okla.) State also gives up 31.1 points, which is a shade lower than the 31.8 points that UAM allows. ... Kaytron Allen, Jonathan Scott and DeQuan Street have teamed to grab 10 interceptions for the Boll Weevils.

SOUTHWESTERN (OKLA.) STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Southwestern (Okla.) State 3-5, 3-5; Arkansas Tech 3-5, 3-5

COACHES Josh Kirkland (3-5 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and 9-11 in 2nd season overall); Kyle Shipp (10-20 in third season at Arkansas Tech)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 9-8

LAST MEETING Jesus Zizumbo nailed a 36-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give Arkansas Tech a 15-14 win on Oct. 30, 2021, in Weatherford, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY This head-to-head matchup officially began in 1968 when the teams played in Fort Smith. The two didn't play again until 1988. ... The game will be the regular-season home finale for Arkansas Tech, which has lost two consecutive games. A win, though, would match the Wonder Boys' total from last season and would make them 3-2 in games in Russellville this season. ... Tylan Morton is the conference's second-leading passer with 2,030 yards and 18 touchdowns for Southwestern (Okla.) State. The transfer from South Alabama has also run for 300 yards and three touchdowns. ... Arkansas Tech quarterback Jack Grissom has thrown for 889 yards on 75-of-116 passing since taking over as the team's starter. ... Five players have recorded at least 40 tackles each for the Bulldogs, led by Keldric Martin's 69. That output is tied for the fourth most in the league.