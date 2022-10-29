Gamble due half of rest of his salary

Doc Gamble will be paid 50% of the remaining salary he would have earned had he remained head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff through March 2023, according to his contract. A copy of Gamble's contract was released to The Commercial by request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Gamble's contract went into effect March 20, 2020, when he was promoted from assistant head coach, and was to end March 31, 2023.

Gamble, who made $150,000 annually, was fired Oct. 20 after the Golden Lions' fifth consecutive loss. He posted an 8-15 overall record at UAPB.

A termination-for-convenience clause called for Gamble to receive half the salary he would have earned between his effective termination date and the earlier of either the six months following that date or the end of the contract.

March 31 would be less than a month earlier than April 20, six months after Gamble's firing. The severance pay will be offset and reduced monthly by the gross compensation Gamble earns, unless the compensation is either income on investments fully disclosed to the chancellor before termination (but not connected to post-termination employment) or outside employment approved before the firing.

Gamble is required by contract to seek employment and report income to the university. According to his incentive chart, Gamble earned a $5,000 incentive for winning the SWAC Western Division title in spring 2021. He earned $3,000 for becoming SWAC coach of the year that season, which replaced the fall 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don Treadwell will debut as UAPB's interim head coach today at Florida A&M University.