Golden Lions give keys to Treadwell

Followers of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football program will soon see if a new coach brings better results.

Doc Gamble was fired as UAPB's head coach on Oct. 20, four days after a 34-31 loss to Alabama A&M came as the team's fifth consecutive loss to drop its record to 2-5 and 0-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Gamble was hired at UAPB before the 2020 season, shortened by a worldwide reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. That team finished 4-1 with a SWAC West Division championship, but when Gamble was fired, his overall record had fallen to 8-15.

UAPB announced his replacement as interim head coach Don Treadwell, formerly the team's offensive coordinator and receivers coach under Gamble.

"I've been at a number of places, and I've had some great head-coaching role models from way back from when I started," Treadwell, 62, said.

Treadwell and his team flew Friday to play Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1) at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff today is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central.

Treadwell started his college coaching career as the offensive coordinator at Youngstown State in 1986. He has since assisted at nine other universities and was the interim head coach at Michigan State in 2010. Treadwell helped lead Miami of Ohio to an overall record of 8-21 as the school's head coach from 2011-13.

Treadwell played quarterback at Oberlin (Ohio) High School. He started as a wide receiver at Miami of Ohio from 1978-81.

Treadwell said senior quarterback Skyler Perry has recovered from a shoulder injury and should start at Florida A&M.

"We plan on having Skyler, absolutely," Treadwell said. "He's had a good week of practice. The things he brings to the table are intangibles because he's a veteran."

Perry completed 51.6% of his passes for 687 yards and 4 touchdowns as the starter in UAPB's first five games.

Sophomore running back Kayvon Britten will likely lead UAPB's offensive attack. Britten is SWAC's second-leading rusher with 754 yards. He has scored a SWAC-leading 12 touchdowns and averages 6.2 yards a carry.

"We're not surprised by what he's done because he is one of the hardest workers we have on the team, not just on the offense," Treadwell said.

Treadwell said he knows A&M will appear as a difficult opponent.

"They are very good," Treadwell said. "In my opinion, from a history standpoint, they have pretty much answered the bell. They understand what tradition is and what winning tradition is, and they typically go out year to year and display that. We have great respect for this football program."

A&M Coach Willie Simmons said UAPB cannot be overlooked.

"We have a tough Pine Bluff team coming in that's obviously under transition with interim coach Treadwell," Simmons said. "We know they'll come and be ready to play and give us their best shot."