3A-5

GURDON 27, SMACKOVER 8

SMACKOVER -- Sheldon Smith ran for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Gurdon (7-2, 3-2 3A-5) to a win over Smackover (5-4, 2-3).

Labralon Washington had a 67-yard scoring run and Josh Taylor scored from a yard out for the Go-Devils.