HARDING ACADEMY 39, HEBER SPRINGS 13

HEBER SPRINGS -- Harding Academy (9-0, 6-0 4A-2) jumped out to a 39-0 halftime lead behind four touchdown passes from Owen Miller to remain undefeated with an easy 4A-2 conference win over Heber Springs (2-7, 1-5).

Miller threw TD passes to Landon Koch, from 20 and 14 yards, and Kyler Hoover, from 5 and 11 yards, to put the game away by halftime.

Kyle Ferrie added a 29-yard field goal and Wyatt Simmons returned a fumble 40 yards for a score for Harding Academy.