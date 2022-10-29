Hogs fall short of third title in a row

Alabama's men's team edged the University of Arkansas, Tennessee and host Ole Miss to win the SEC cross country title on Friday in Oxford, Miss.

The No. 22 Crimson Tide won their first SEC championship since 2009 and fourth overall with 59 points.

Unranked Arkansas and No. 17 Tennessee -- which last won an SEC title in 1990 -- tied for second with 64 points. Ole Miss was fourth with 65 points.

The Razorbacks have won 27 SEC championships since joining the conference for the 1991 meet and were going for their third consecutive.

"It was a real close race between four good teams, back and forth," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said. "It slipped out of our fingers right toward the end.

"We were agonizingly close and just got beat by a better team today in Alabama. My hat's off to Alabama for their win."

Alabama sophomore Victor Kiprop won the 8,000-meter race at the Ole Miss Golf Course in 22 minutes, 39.0 seconds. Tennessee senior Dylan Jacobs (22:42.8) and sophomore Yaseen Abdalla (22:45.6) took second and third and Alabama sophomore Hillary Cheruiyot (22:51.42) was fourth .

Arkansas sophomore Patrick Kiprop, who was slowed by a hip injury earlier this season, took fifth in 22:56.20

"Patrick isn't quite all there fitness-wise, but he gave a great effort," Bucknam said. "Being in the top five, that's a pretty elite group of athletes. It was a really salty group up front.

"Patrick is a great competitor. He stuck his nose right in there running for the win. Very proud of how he competed."

Arkansas sophomore Elias Schreml, who failed to finish last year in his first SEC meet, took 10th on Friday in 23:23.55.

"Elias made a huge, huge breakthrough after he didn't even finish last year as a true freshman," Bucknam said. "For him to be in the top 10, that's pretty impressive and bodes well for the future.

"He's a miler, so he's pushing his range by running these longer races. He's become an outstanding, legitimate distance runner."

Arkansas' other scorers were junior Myles Richter (12th in 23:30.87), senior Jacob McLeod (16th in 23:42.76) and freshman Ben Shearer (21st in 23:57.61).

Senior Ryan Murphy was 27th (24:12.52) and junior Ben Shearer 31st (24:19.55).

"We definitely had our best team performance of the season, which is what you hope for in a meet like this," Bucknam said. "I know our guys are disappointed, but I'm very proud of them.

"They gave a great effort. They were dialed in and ready to go."