Hogs look for gains on Plains

AUBURN, Ala. -- The self-styled "loveliest village on the Plains" has been a nightmare for the Arkansas Razorbacks for the last decade.

When the Razorbacks haven't been blown out -- as they were in 2016 and 2018 by a combined 90-6 -- they've had coaches stuck on elevators or been the victim of a game-changing officiating mistake that ripped a loss out of the jaws of a would-be victory in 2020.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) has lost six games in a row to Auburn (3-4, 1-3) as well as the last four meetings on the road against their SEC West rivals.

The teams square off again today at 11 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a matchup where the loser will remain in the SEC West cellar and the winner can at least dream of moving up in the postseason pecking order.

Sixth-year senior Dalton Wagner joined the Razorbacks two years after Arkansas last beat Auburn, 54-46 in a four-overtime classic at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"Obviously, it bugs me," Wagner said. "It's not fun. This weekend is a tremendous opportunity for us to go change that, to get ... one win under our belt before we get out of here against Auburn.

"That's obviously something that weighs on us a little bit more this week is knowing it's been six years since we beat them last."

Senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said the Razorbacks will be playing for the veterans who haven't tasted a win over the Tigers.

"We've just been rallying around each other knowing this could be your last time to beat this team," Nichols said. "Never done it before so what better way to do it than to finally beat this team."

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin, whose tenure has seemingly been on the ropes since an internal probe of the program over the winter, has lost to every other SEC West team except Arkansas.

Third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has snapped lengthy losing streaks against Mississippi State, LSU and Texas A&M during his 30-game Arkansas tenure, but beating Auburn has eluded him.

"Obviously, Auburn is a proud program and things of that nature," Pittman said. "They're a good football team. But we haven't beaten them since we've been here. Certainly that's a driving force, as well, for us. We'll see what happens."

Pittman has accentuated the 4-1 run the Razorbacks went on after their bye week last season, saying the players should have belief in how the coaching staff handled that segment of the season and that the coaches "weren't just blowing smoke" when they talked to the team about finishing strong. He counted up the remaining days of work ahead of the Hogs to wrap the season.

"We have 22-23 days left of the season," Pittman said on his Wednesday radio show. "We can be urgent at a high level for that remainder of time, and if we do that, we'll do what we did last year and make a run."

Auburn's six-year streak has mostly been composed of blowouts, as the average score during that stretch has been 43.5 to 14.5, a 29-point margin on average.

However, the Razorbacks were expecting a win last season coming off a 53-52 road loss at Ole Miss, and Auburn pulled out a 38-23 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas senior tight end Trey Knox said he couldn't put a finger on why the Hogs have struggled against Auburn during his career.

"We haven't been playing our best ball against them I feel like, since I've been here," he said. "It ain't been six years, but it's three, going on four. Every time that I've played them we just come out flat and we don't play well.

"I think we're going to change that this weekend. We're going to start fast and we're going to push the tempo and score a lot of points."

Arkansas has the SEC's No. 9 rushing offense with 240 yards per game led by sophomore tailback Raheim Sanders, which is sure to be featured against the Tigers.

The Razorbacks were playing their eighth consecutive game in the loss to Auburn last year.

"I think last year was actually the first time we were ever favored in a [conference] game since I've been here, and we lost," Pittman said. "We started slow, made a comeback and then of course we had a sack fumble that really turned the game around. And then of course the year before, it was kind of the opposite. We came back on them, and then had the unfortunate situation there at the end."

The last meeting at Auburn, with the "unfortunate situation at the end" still seethes in the minds of Arkansas fans.

The Razorbacks rallied from a 17-0 deficit and were leading 28-27 after De'Vion Warren's second touchdown reception of the game with 5:29 remaining. The one-point lead still held in the final minute when a pivotal officiating decision burned the Hogs.

With quarterback Bo Nix planning to spike the ball to stop the clock on a wet, slippery day, he fumbled the snap to the ground, picked it up, turned around and spiked the ball, setting off a strange chain of events.

Referee Jason Autrey began signaling, erroneously, to stop the clock as the ball caromed to the left side of the Auburn backfield. Arkansas safety Joe Foucha made one dive to recover the loose ball, missed it, but eventually gained possession of what should have been a fumble.

The replay booth took a long time reviewing the play, but ultimately decided Foucha did not make the recovery in the immediate continuing action after Nix's fumble and allowed Auburn to retain possession because some of the Tigers did not make an effort to recover the ball. The officials also assessed a 10-second runoff on the play because Nix was flagged for intentional grounding. Anders Carlson, who had missed a 34-yard field goal a couple of minutes earlier, came on to boot a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to provide the winning margin.

"We know what happened when we went down there," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "Everybody has that memory still in the back of their head, so this week it's more personal than anything.

"We're taking it as a challenge more personal to try and not leave the game in the refs' hands. We just want to come out and dominate and play our brand of football."

Nichols agreed, saying, "If we play our game and our brand of football and do what we're supposed to do, then there's no question. That was two years ago. We flushed what that is, but at the same time we remember what we want to accomplish now and we want a different outcome this year than last year."

Said Wagner, "Obviously it's frustrating, but it's one that we made too many mistakes in that game and it should've never been left to the refs. We've flushed it and we've moved on and we've got to get a win this weekend."

Chuck Barrett, the play-by-play voice of the Razorbacks, set up the game atmosphere during a Wednesday talk at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club.

"I think the feeling among our football team is we owe these guys, you know," Barrett said. "We remember two years ago. ... Last year is probably the one game you look back on and say, 'Man, they laid an egg.'

"Auburn, it seems like forever ago we beat them in that four-overtime game. But think of how they're thinking of us. I mean they've beaten us six times in a row. What I'm driving at is if you're going to get a great effort out of Auburn this year -- they've had a lot of turmoil -- it's probably going to be this week.

"Because if you look at what they've got left ... they're thinking 'If we beat Arkansas we've still got an outside shot to go to a bowl game.'"

The play of Jefferson, who passed for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in a 52-35 win at BYU in the Hogs' last outing, could be key. Jefferson had an off game against the Tigers last year, with 21 of 35 passing for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns, with no interceptions and 3 sacks.

Harsin understands Jefferson's importance as a dual threat, much like his own signal caller, Robby Ashford.

"It's just another challenge with a quarterback that's a versatile guy that can do a lot of different things that we have to be ready to go out there and play against him," Harsin said. "You've got to be physical with him.

"You don't always say that with quarterbacks but you've got to be physical with him and be able to tackle him. Ultimately, just the way they play, you have to have great eyes on the quarterback and be ready for him to be a scrambler or be a threat in the run game. You've got to find a way to stop him."