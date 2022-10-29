• Sir Vass, or Sir Hiss in English, a venomous king cobra that escaped from its home at a Swedish aquarium via a ceiling light fixture, was finally found but has yet to be recaptured from a confined space, earning it the nickname Houdini.

• Tim Daly of California's wildlife department said a mountain lion that evaded officials for hours after it meandered into Brentwood and roamed around near a country club was finally captured and "released successfully" in a suitable habitat.

• Hailey Gist-Holden of Gary, Ind., awaits sentencing after being convicted of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard while he and two accomplices stole $9,771 to pay rent and the expenses for a semipro football team.

• Bryan Sagbigsal, a former employee of Hustler Casino's YouTube poker show in Gardena, Calif., is wanted on a grand theft charge after three $5,000 chips disappeared while a player was away from the table amid an accusation of cheating on a $269,000 hand.

• Charles W. Herbster, a losing candidate for governor of Nebraska, and a state senator who accused him of groping her at a political function didn't explain as they dropped their dueling lawsuits contending sexual battery and defamation.

• Mark Andrews of Georgia contends in a lawsuit that he and his family "have faced threats of violence and live in fear" since the widely debunked film "2000 Mules" accused him of fraud when he was legally depositing their five ballots in a drop box.

• Brian Kelsey, a Tennessee state senator accused of violating campaign finance laws by concealing a $91,000 transfer in his failed congressional campaign, asked to change his innocent plea after declaring earlier that he was "totally innocent" and alleging a political witch hunt.

• John Coli Sr., a former Teamsters boss and one of the most powerful labor leaders in Chicago, was sentenced to 19 months in prison for extorting $325,000 from a film studio after tape recordings proved he threatened a strike if he didn't get paid.

• Jerrel Harvey of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's reelection campaign was among the irate readers demanding an explanation for "this reprehensible content" when the New York Post displayed a half-dozen racially offensive, misogynist and extremist headlines online before the tabloid concluded it was an inside job and summarily fired the hacker.