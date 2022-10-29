Iranian activists say 2 killed in protest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iranian security forces opened fire Friday on demonstrators in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations, activists said. They said the shooting in Zahedan killed at least two people, threatening to ignite further tensions.

Turmoil in Zahedan, the site of the deadliest violence so far in the weeks of protests that have gripped Iran, broke out in part over a rape allegation against a senior police officer there.

Activists estimate that in Zahedan alone, nearly 100 people have been killed since a Sept. 30 rally there set off a violent police response. On Friday, soldiers surrounded a mosque in the area where residents rallied against the Iranian government, while also shooting at demonstrators, activists said.

Weeks into protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, women continue to remove their hijabs during the street demonstrations as international pressure grows on Iran's government over its crackdown on protesters.

The demonstrations have involved over 125 cities; at least 270 people have been killed and nearly 14,000 have been arrested, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan on the Gulf of Oman, is a majority Sunni region. Its Baluch people long have complained about being treated as second-class citizens by Iran's Shiite theocracy.

On Friday, videos from the advocacy group HalVash showed demonstrators in the streets of Zahedan. Later, streaks of blood on tile work and bloody palm prints in the courtyard of Makki Grand Mosque can be seen, with activists saying they feared two people had been killed.

Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge Friday's violence in Zahedan, located about 310 miles southeast of the country's capital, Tehran. Later, state television reported online that one person had been killed and 14 others wounded in Zahedan. It did not say who was behind the shooting.

The state-run IRNA news agency carried a statement by the province's security council earlier Friday saying that the Zahedan police chief and another police official have been sacked over their handling of the Sept. 30 protest.

The security council's version of the demonstration alleged that 150 people, including armed men, attacked a police station and attempted to take it over during the protests.

The "armed conflict, and police shooting, unfortunately, led to the wounding and killing of a number of worshippers and innocent passers-by who had no role in the unrest," it said.

However, the statement claimed that only 35 people were killed, while activists estimate about three times that number were killed by security forces, who also allegedly fired on protesters from helicopters.

New protests took place in other cities as well, including Thursday in western Baneh. Activists warned others had been killed by security forces. However, Iran's government has not provided an overall death toll from the protests in weeks.

Internet access has been disrupted for weeks by the Iranian government. Meanwhile, authorities have detained at least 46 journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.