Jaguars on the prowl in Sun Belt

When asked about the difference in trajectory of his program and South Alabama's earlier this week, Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones provided a brusque response.

"Look at the rosters," he said, "and that'll answer your question."

Go to the 2020 season when the two programs finished with 4-7 records. Arkansas State (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) and South Alabama -- who will meet this afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro -- were at dramatically different points in their FBS lifespans and took distinct paths forward.

At the same time that Blake Anderson resigned from his post with the Red Wolves, the Jaguars fired Steve Campbell, who they'd hired away from Central Arkansas three years earlier.

ASU, coming off a decade of success, opted for a 52-year-old Jones who'd already been a Division I head coach at three different schools. South Alabama, on the other hand, had never turned in a winning season since jumping up from the FCS ranks in 2012.

Enter Kane Wommack, then Indiana's 34-year-old defensive coordinator. Never have the Jaguars won more than six games in a season as an FBS program, but South Alabama (5-2, 2-1) can match that mark with a win today.

The rapid development of South Alabama's program is both a tribute to Wommack's coaching -- the Jaguars rank third in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense and fourth in scoring -- and the route he's taken to establishing his team as one of the Sun Belt's best in 2022.

"This is the best, most complete football team we've played," Jones said of South Alabama. "The way they play the game and their style of play, their effort, their toughness, their violence, it's impressive to watch, and it's a great illustration for our younger players."

While the Jaguars have added several veterans through the transfer portal, Wommack noted that geography has played a particular role in that market.

Running back La'Damian Webb, who came to South Alabama from junior college and Florida State, is a native of Opelika, Ala. -- three hours northeast of Mobile.

Center James Jackson, previously at Mississippi State, hails from Moss Point, Miss., a town just more than a half-hour west along the Gulf Coast.

Quarterback Carter Bradley, who transferred in from Toledo, grew up in Jacksonville, Fla. -- a little further but still under six hours from the Jags' home base.

"Sometimes, for certain players, it's not 'cool' to stay home," Wommack told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "We're hoping to change the narrative of that for the young players in Mobile that didn't maybe dream of being a South Alabama football player growing up but now they are."

Wommack referenced a stat from Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy that Mobile can now claim the most NFL players per capita -- not just recent draftees like Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis but also Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson, a three-time Pro Bowler, and Tennessee Titans and two-time All-Pro wideout Julio Jones.

Thus far, Wommack's hyper-local approach has worked. Despite a rivalry-game loss to Troy last week, the Jaguars can pull back into a tie for second place in the Sun Belt West Division with a victory at ASU.

"We feel like we have taken full advantage of improving our overall roster depth and talent in the transfer portal in a short amount of time," Wommack said.