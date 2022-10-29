Judge leaving Yanks? That’s crazy talk

It is going to be a daily occurrence for the next several weeks, if not longer: "Report: Dodgers eyeing offer to Judge." "Report: Giants hope to bring Judge home to Northern California." "Report: "Bidding for Judge closes in on $400 million."

From there will come the talking-head debates: Judge should get out of New York. Judge should never leave New York. The Mets should try to sign Judge.

Let me save everyone a lot of time, trouble and words: Aaron Judge isn't leaving the Yankees. He isn't leaving because, regardless of the cost or their bloated payroll, the Yankees can't let him leave. And Judge would be crazy to go anyplace else.

That's no knock on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants or even the Mets. But when you have become a part of Yankees lore, you don't go anyplace else. The exception that proves the rule is Roger Maris, but he was traded (generations ago) when the Yankees were in a free-fall, finishing last in the 10-team American League in 1966.

Judge's No. 99 will be in Monument Park someday, and his arrival will be a no-brainer. Players like that don't leave the Yankees.

Now, you can point out that other players who similarly symbolized their teams left for more money. Freddie Freeman -- Mr. Atlanta Brave -- departed shortly after the team won last year's World Series. Just this season, the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto after his agent, Scott Boras, turned down an offer of $440 million over 15 years. Barry Bonds left the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alex Rodriguez left the Seattle Mariners. Once upon a time, the Mets traded Tom Seaver, whose nickname was "The Franchise."

But with all due respect to all of those teams, they aren't the Yankees.

It's very easy to make fun of the Yankees right now. They haven't won -- or even reached -- a World Series since 2009. The Yankees going 13 years without a World Series appearance is roughly equivalent to the Chicago Cubs going 108 years without winning one. But, if only because of their enormous payroll, they contend just about every year. Since 1995 they have missed the playoffs four times; their last losing record came in 1992. Money can't buy championships -- or happiness -- but it can buy being a perennial contender.

Every spring when the so-called experts make their picks for October, the Yankees are guaranteed to be mentioned. They do not play in historic Yankee Stadium -- "the house that Ruth built" -- but they play across the street. And they still wear the pinstripes, and there is no more iconic uniform in all of sports.

Judge is a bright guy. He understands these things, and he understands legacy. It probably explains why he tightened up when he got to 60 home runs with 10 days left in the season and just barely surpassed Maris's single-season American League record of 61 home runs down the stretch.

Someone may in fact offer Judge more than his current employer, but unless the Yankees don't come to the table with some kind of reasonable offer, he isn't going anywhere. The Yankees will do what has to be done.

Some will bring up the fact that he grew up in Northern California and might want to return to the West Coast full time. He might. Things like that do happen: Mike Trout was tempted to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies several years ago because he'd grown up near Philadelphia. John Tavares signed four seasons ago with the Toronto Maple Leafs after nine years with the New York Islanders. On the day he signed, he posted a photo of himself sleeping in a Maple Leafs uniform as a boy.

But the Islanders aren't the Yankees.

Derek Jeter was 36 when he became a free agent for the first time in 2010. His skills were beginning to slip, and there was even talk that he might spend the final years of his career playing the outfield. Negotiations between the Yankees and Jeter and his agent, Casey Close, were tense. At one point, General Manager Brian Cashman suggested Jeter test the free agent market to understand that what the Yankees were offering - ultimately $51 million for three seasons -- was not unfair.

Jeter was never leaving the Yankees. If someone had offered him what he was hoping to get -- four years and more than $20 million a year -- New York owner Hal Steinbrenner would have coughed it up, and Jeter was smart enough to know that his fame would diminish if he played anywhere but with the Yankees.

Jeter missed being a unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame by one vote when he was elected in 2020, the first year he was eligible. Only Mariano Rivera, his longtime teammate, was selected unanimously.

Are they the two best players in baseball history? No. But they were great Yankees. That makes a difference to voters.