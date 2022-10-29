Key stops allow Benton to top West Memphis





BENTON -- The Benton defense struggled for most of its 6A-East Conference game Friday against West Memphis, but when it was needed most, the group stood firm.

Benton got key stops and a turnover late to defeat West Memphis 55-38 at the Benton Athletic Complex.

For the first 11 minutes, it looked as if Benton (7-2, 7-1) would be in for a runaway win. The Panthers led 17-0 following a pair of special teams miscues by West Memphis (6-3, 5-3).

But that's when the West Memphis offense found its groove. Led by senior wide receiver Jarrell Shephard, the Blue Devils scored four consecutive touchdowns to make the score 24-17.

"I think we got a little content, and they got a little fired up," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "They played really well the rest of the [first] half."

Shephard dominated just about every defensive back the Panthers put on him Friday night, totaling 16 catches for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"That guy can really play," Harris said. "We knew they were really good throwing the football, got some really good receivers, we knew [Shephard] was really talented. That's probably one of our weaknesses ... We struggle at the back end of our defense covering really good players. Receivers get us, and they got us all night."

On Benton's second offensive snap following the scoring run, junior running back Braylen Russell ran 38 yards to score and tied the game at 24-24.

Shephard and West Memphis scored on their next offensive drive, but Benton's Maddox Davis took an end-around 14 yards to tie the game at 31.

With 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, Russell gave Benton its first lead since the 7:31 mark in the second quarter on a 40-yard burst through the West Memphis defensive line.

On the whole, West Memphis was able to keep Russell, a consensus four-star prospect in check, but his two long runs came at inopportune times for a Blue Devils team looking to keep momentum.

"He breaks runs where we're in position, or where we should have been in position," West Memphis Coach Robert Hooks said. "It's just not executing."

"They did a really good job on him," Harris said. "We knew that they would try to take Braylen away, most teams are going to do that. But big backs, good backs like Braylen, he's gonna find one at some point."

Russell finished with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

On West Memphis' next drive, Benton's Patrick Shipp intercepted quarterback Keland Mills to give his team the ball inside the 20-yard line. Benton quarterback Cline Hooten found wide receiver Elias Payne for a touchdown soon after to make it 45-31.

With momentum swinging back in their favor, the Panthers forced a crucial stop on the Blue Devils' ensuing drive to set themselves up with yet another short field. Benton was held to a field goal, making it 48-31.

"I was most proud of how our guys responded in the second half," Harris said. "We haven't had a game like that in a while. We've been winning 35 [points] in the third quarter of most games, so it was good to have a game like this, we needed that."

Shephard and Mills weren't ready to lay down just yet. Mills launched the ball down the middle of the field, finding Shephard for 62 yards on West Memphis' next drive to make it 48-38.

Mills ended the night with 473 yards and four passing touchdowns. Mills also rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The comeback effort wouldn't last for long as Benton running back Chris Barnard ran 45 yards to score and make it 55-38.









