Knox has become go-to guy for Hogs

AUBURN, Ala. -- After University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson shook off three would-be tacklers to avoid a sack against BYU two weeks ago, he found tight end Trey Knox open for a 36-yard catch and run.

Instead of facing fourth-and-long and having to punt to the Cougars in the second quarter, the play set up a touchdown that gave the Razorbacks a 10-point halftime lead en route to their 52-35 victory.

"I believe that any quarterback knows who his go-to guy is," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think Trey's become that guy, that constant for KJ, just as [Treylon] Burks was last year.

"If anything broke down, he was just going to throw the ball to Burks. I think Trey's earned that right."

With Burks now a rookie with the Tennessee Titans, who picked him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Knox has become a trusted target for Jefferson in his second season converting to tight end from wide receiver.

Going into today's Arkansas-Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Knox has 16 catches for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had four catches for 66 yards against BYU.

"I think they have a really good rapport. They trust each other," Pittman said. "That's usually when you play well, when you trust the other man, whether he's next to you or whether he's running routes.

"I think they have a great camaraderie between the two of them, a lot of respect."

The 36-yard play against BYU, on a third-and-11 from the Arkansas 42, was the longest connection between Jefferson and Knox this season.

Knox said he ran a crossing route and when he saw the Cougars all over Jefferson, he figured it would be a sack.

"I was like, 'Aw, well. We're about to get off the field, I guess,' because it was third down," Knox said. "Then I saw him spin, and I was like, 'Oh, he's about to break this.'

"In my head I was thinking, 'Hopefully the guy guarding me will run and try to tackle KJ. Then I'm definitely going to get the ball right here.'

"Then he broke it, and everything came to fruition. The guy guarding me ran at KJ, and KJ looked at me and threw me the ball.

"I was like, 'Yes sir, time to slide.' And so I took off running and made a play."

Jefferson found Knox open in front of the BYU bench.

"Any time the quarterback breaks the pocket, the first place to look is the sideline," Jefferson said. "Trey was wide open, so he got quarterback friendly with me. I just wanted to be able to give him a good ball, and the rest was history.

"He made a play. He's athletic. All I had to do was just make sure I got him the ball and he handled the rest."

Jefferson, a redshirt junior in his second season as a starter, said he's built a good rapport with Knox, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn.

"Trey's very smart, very talented," Jefferson said. "He has a great football IQ. He knows the game, he studies the game. He's a student of the game.

"He transitioned from receiver to tight end and just embraced each and every moment of it. ... He embraces each and every practice and embraces us as teammates and also is a leader in that tight end room.

"It just shows the value that he has to this team and the things that he can do. He has a high ceiling."

Knox is now a full-fledged tight end after learning the position on the run last year.

Knox, 6-5 and 245 pounds, gradually bulked up after being at 215 when he first moved to tight end.

"I think he's helping us tremendously," Arkansas senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said. "It's been a pleasure seeing how much he's grown and transitioned from receiver to tight end and what he's been able to do with that."

Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, a sixth-year senior, said what he likes most about Knox's transition to tight end is his blocking.

"I've always known he could catch the ball and get the yards after and everything, but what's impressed me the most this year is his ability to block between the tackles and on the edge and everything he's doing there," Wagner said. "Great communicator when we need him. You can always count on him to get the blocks in there, too.

"So that's what I've been happy about the most. I'm sure he's more happy about the catches and the touchdowns."

Knox credited tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and attention to detail with helping him improve as a blocker.

"I think I've been getting better every week, just working on my hand placement," he said. "That's really one of the hardest things I've come to find out, is it's all about hand placement and steps and your feet.

"If your feet are terrible, you're going to lose 9 times out of 10. So just taking good steps, especially the first two steps are the most important ones. And then shooting and striking my hands inside the pads.

"Coach Loggains has done a great job helping me out and doing things that force me to do play better with my hands and my feet."

Pittman was a long-time offensive line coach and also coached tight ends as an assistant at Cincinnati.

"Trey's always has been a willing blocker," Pittman said. "I'm not for sure he's always been a good blocker.

"Now I believe he's upped his draft stock. I think he's a physical blocker. He's always wanted to, but now he has a physicality about it.

"I'm really happy with him. I think he's one of the most improved players on our team this year."

Knox already has more receiving yards and touchdowns than last season, when he had 18 catches for 141 yards and 1 score.

Jefferson made him a main target in the Razorbacks' 31-24 season-opening victory over Cincinnati, when Knox had 6 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I think we're really close," Knox said. "I just think we're very in tune to what each other thinks and expects. I think out on the football field we both think a lot alike.

"I might do something he totally agrees with that no one else knows about, and we make a play."