6A-WEST

LAKE HAMILTON 37, RUSSELLVILLE 27

PEARCY -- Justin Crutchmer's 1-yard run with five minutes to play gave Lake Hamilton (8-1, 7-1 6A-West) a two-score cushion in a win over the Cyclones (4-5, 4-4).

Crutchmer scored four touchdowns, including three in a 30-point second quarter for the Wolves. His other scores came on runs of 2 and 25 yards and a 20-yard scoring reception from Easton Hurley.

Kendrick Martin added a 1-yard touchdown run for Lake Hamilton.