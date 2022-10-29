Land trust official tells Farmington Garden Club about organization’s work

FARMINGTON -- The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust was formed in 2003 by concerned citizens of the area who said they saw development occurring at an alarming pace and decided to "preserve and enhance the quality of life for all people in Northwest Arkansas through the permanent protection of land."

In its August meeting, Farmington Garden Club members heard from Grady Spann, Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's chief executive officer, who explained how the trust works, what it has done so far and what it hopes to do.

He said the land trust protects land through land donations, conservation easements, land purchases, partnerships and land stewardship. Currently, land trust numbers include more than 6,000 acres conserved. The latest addition was more than 800 acres near Siloam Springs.

One example Spann pointed to is Woolsey Farm off Broyles Avenue, near Fayetteville's westside water treatment plant and not far from Pop Williams Elementary. This land is located between Fayetteville and north Farmington, and it offers a green buffer to the massive amount of residential development taking place on what was previously pastureland.

Spann said the land trust tries not to create "green islands" but to connect green spaces for the benefit of animal and human passage. He provided a slide that showed contiguous preserved lands stretching from Stevenson Mountain to the south, north to the Miller, Kessler and Washington mountains.

Garden Club members asked if there might ever be a green connection to Kessler Mountain from Farmington, to which Spann said anything could happen if people who own the pertinent land are willing to consider options.

Spann said the land trust works with owners, helps them figure out ways to protect, restore, conserve, maintain, preserve or wisely and sustainably use their property.

One aspect of the land trust some may not know about, Spann said, is the lease of purchased land for agriculture. He said this makes the properties more affordable to operate, and new or experienced farmers are given support and training for using the land in sustainable, healthy ways. Spann said land trust goals are to "grow farmers" and make farms affordable for young people looking to break into that way of life.

Spann said, "We want to give people a sense of place and ownership."

He said that, according to current chamber of commerce and county records, 34 people are moving into Northwest Arkansas a day. He said with that kind of population growth, "We have that responsibility to keep lands safe and available to all inhabitants, including wildlife."

Third graders from Fayetteville and, beginning this year, Farmington students, visit the land trust office in the old Ozark Mountain Smokehouse located on U.S. 62 about halfway between the two towns. The offices, redolent with the smell of smoked meats, offer displays and opportunities for students to learn about their natural environment and what they can do to help preserve and protect it. Spann said about 1,500 students have been served annually so far.

Counties included in the land trust service area include Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll in the northwest corner, which are also the land trust's "priority" counties; Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy to the east; and Crawford, Sebastian, Franklin, Johnson and Logan counties to the south.

Spann follows Terri Lane, who led the land trust from 2012 to this year.