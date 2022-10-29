Resistance is victory

Christians, we can make Satan flee. We are armed with the shield of faith and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, just two of many weapons given to us by God to take into battle. All Satan has is fiery darts. All we have to do is resist and he will leave us alone. Resist, simply resist. Win the war!

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

Decision is up to you

We have an election coming; let's size it up.

If you condone the thuggery, destruction of property and loss of life that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, and if you believe a former president can declassify secret documents by thinking it, vote Republican.

If you find these actions disgusting, even un-American, and if you do not believe in declassification by telepathy, vote independent, Libertarian, Democratic, Green Party, etc.

HUMPY FISHER

Wynne

Worldwide problems

Does anyone else out there find it hard to believe so many folks are uneducated about who is responsible for the inflation and the high price of gasoline? Both of these problems are occurring worldwide. The USA is experiencing lower gasoline prices and less inflation than most of the world.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Challenges to system

Recently in "The sky is not about to fall," Richard Mason offered a remarkably reassuring opinion about the resiliency of our democracy. He appears to opine that our Constitution, by the sheer brilliance of the content, almost precludes the possibility of serious erosion of democratic institutions.

This runs counter to the opinions of a variety of historians and political scientists; for example, the research of Georgia State University political scientist Jennifer McCoy, and two Harvard political scientists in their book "How Democracies Die." The basic opinion of these experts is that our Constitution, while a brilliant document, is not magic and substantially relies on an ongoing commitment to the spirit of the guiding principles by our politicians. Given recent political trends, this commitment is far from guaranteed.

Many of these experts opine that erosion of democratic principles is already evident in the willingness of highly influential politicians to effectively cast doubt on the integrity and validity of our elections--a foundational institution of a democracy. Dr. McCoy's research indicates that the pernicious level of political polarization and the related "win at any cost" attitude present a serious challenge to our democracy. Additional challenges include a rising tide of polarizing disinformation in an emerging post-truth political environment.

It is prudent not to be overconfident about the health and resiliency of our democracy. Research indicates that democratic erosion often occurs by the stealthy actions of duly elected politicians in an almost imperceptibly insidious fashion. We all have a role to play in restoring the integrity of truth-seeking and breaking free of the seductive addiction to blind tribal loyalty to a given party or politician. If we fail to respond to the accelerating destructive darkness generated by the "us versus them" cultural war, what is most precious about our nation could be lost.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

Blind lead the blind

In states like Arkansas we perpetually wring our hands over the fact that we're at the bottom of everything. The factor that contributes to this most is our low level of education. Our governor and members of his ruling party have shown little interest in going to bat for education, even when the means to help is available.

Now Arkansans are about to elect a bunch of office-holders whose first priority is to cut taxes. This means that there will be even less resources for education and everything else. And nobody seems to care.

Low levels of education undermine everything in a state. Take religion. When people don't have a solid base of information on which to build a sound interpretation of the Bible, everything goes off the rails. They wind up with a religion that's unbalanced, full of errors, and unhealthy. Or take science. On this page on Oct. 27, Dr. Bruce Haggard, a retired genetics professor, gave us a crash course in human genetics. Sadly, the self-proclaimed geniuses at our state Capitol who are making laws around gender know next to nothing about genetics. As Dr. Haggard states, these legislators' lack of understanding "hurts lots of good people."

The most dangerous thing about lesser-educated people is that they think they know a lot more than they do, become highly dogmatic, and seek to impose their will on others. What we're left with is a bunch of people who are not knowledgeable enough to even be aware of their ignorance. When the blind are leading the blind, darkness always wins.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista