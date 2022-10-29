Lions look to end skid with Rattlers

Don Treadwell has had more than a week to consider this moment in the history of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football. He’s taken over the Golden Lions for their last four games of the season, in hopes of reversing a five-game losing skid and avoiding a second straight losing record, almost two years after competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Treadwell has been in an interim lead role before, covering for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State University while the latter recovered from a heart attack in 2010, and that earned him the full-time head coaching role at Miami University (Ohio) from 2011-13. “I think it’s kind of a work in progress,” Treadwell said earlier this week. “You’re always going to stay content to look at things you’ve done well, and then there may be some philosophical things that we’ll look at that we’ll have a chance to implement based on our own personalities and own thoughts. I’m sure that we’ll merge that with what we’re doing.” The Lions (2-5, 0-4 SWAC) will attempt to bury their losing skid on the East Coast today, when Florida A&M University (5-2, 3-1) hosts them for homecoming.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Central at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, with HBCU GO (hbcugo.tv) streaming online and KPBA-FM 99.3 airing the game.

DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

UAPB officials informed Doc Gamble last week they wanted the program to go in a “different direction,” letting the third-year head coach go after an 8-15 run marked by two long losing streaks (seven last year and five ongoing).

But while the Lions have spiraled from a 2-0 start, FAMU has won five in a row after starting 0-2.

“We certainly have great respect for every team,” Treadwell said.

“I’ve certainly been blessed to be a part of the SWAC to see the uniqueness and the quality of coaching and quality of players that are there.

When you look at Florida A&M, you have a team that understands how to win, they’re a very well-coached team, they have outstanding talent, and then you sprinkle in we’re going into their homecoming, you know you’re going into a tough environment.

“Last time I checked, there’s nothing like the movie ‘Gladiator’ in my mind. We’ll just do the best we can, embrace the atmosphere and do the best we can to represent our university.” A big reason for the Rattlers’ upswing from blowout losses to the University of North Carolina (56-24) and Jackson State University (59-3) is their defense.

During their winning streak, they have allowed 20 or more points once, in a 38-25 win over Alabama A&M University.

“I think defense has hit their stride,” fifth-year FAMU Coach Willie Simmons said.

“We really had to look at personnel after the first two games.

We didn’t change schematically, but the coaches did a phenomenal job of matching their personnel with what we do best.

We took some guys out of some stressful situations we put them in the first couple of weeks. We’re playing really complimentary defense, and it starts with our line play. Isaiah Major is playing all-conference, all-American football.

Johnny Chaney is coming into his own as a linebacker. And then, the back end, the guys have found their confidence.

Kortney Cox is playing as good as anybody, I believe, at the corner position.”

NOT TAKING HOMECOMING LIGHTLY

While ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show is taking over Jackson State this morning, FAMU’s homecoming was highlighted on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday.

Not only that, the Tallahassee campus has been abuzz with the arrival of Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as its new athletic director.

While UAPB has been on a downward spiral, the coaching change poses a challenge to Simmons.

“You’ve got a team coming in with a new leadership,” he said, adding the Rattlers will make in-game adjustments against the Lions.

“Typically, those teams come in with a lot of life and a lot of energy, so you’ve got to be prepared to match their energy. No. 2, no one wants to be a homecoming opponent.

Everyone takes that personally, so the energy they’ll bring to try to become homecoming spoilers is something we’ll have to be prepared for.

Then again, what are our goals? We’re right in the thick of another playoff push, and we’ve got to play good football to do what we did last year and be an at-large playoff team.” W h i c h q u a r te r ba c k Treadwell calls on to start today has yet to be seen. The off-week may have been enough for starter Skyler Perry to fully recover from an injury to his throwing shoulder, but if not, freshman Chancellor Edwards will earn his second career start.

Kayvon Britten has been a bright spot for UAPB. He rushed for a career-high 277 yards against Alabama A&M and is the second-leading rusher in the SWAC at 107.7 yards per game.



