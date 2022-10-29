LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Auburn

Arkansas 0, Auburn 0 — 10:06, 1st Quarter

After an Arkansas three-and-out, Auburn advanced to the Razorbacks' 20 before a couple of negative yardage plays.

Jashaud Stewart broke through the line of scrimmage and took down Tank Bigsby for a 2-yard loss on second down and Chris Paul sacked Robby Ashford on third down.

Anders Carlson pulled a 46-yard field goal attempt to the left.

Pregame

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) kicks off against Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 11 a.m. with both teams coming off a bye week.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he expects his team to be as healthy as they've been all season. The Arkansas secondary should be given a boost with the expected returns of Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson, and Khari Johnson.

Malik Chavis did not travel with the team.

The Tigers hold a 19-11-1 advantage over the Razorbacks in the all-time series history. Arkansas has lost six consecutive games to Auburn.

Today's matchup includes two of the nation's best rushing attacks. Sophomore running back Rocket Sanders leads the SEC in rushing yards (870) and yards per game (124.3).