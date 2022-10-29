LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas basketball exhibition

Pregame
Hello from the brand-new, $375 million Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Today's exhibition between Arkansas and Texas is the first basketball event to be held in the arena.
The Razorbacks opened the preseason Monday with an 83-49 victory over Division-II opponent Rogers (Okla.) State. This will be Arkansas' final tuneup ahead of its season opener against North Dakota State on Monday, Nov. 7.
Here are the starting lineups for the Razorbacks, who will be wearing their traditional red road uniforms, and Longhorns:
Arkansas
Nick Smith Jr.
Anthony Black
Trevon Brazile
Jalen Graham
Jordan Walsh
Texas
Timmy Allen
Dylan Disu
Marcus Carr
Dillon Mitchell
Tyrese Hunter