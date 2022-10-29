LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas basketball exhibition

Pregame

Hello from the brand-new, $375 million Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Today's exhibition between Arkansas and Texas is the first basketball event to be held in the arena.

The Razorbacks opened the preseason Monday with an 83-49 victory over Division-II opponent Rogers (Okla.) State. This will be Arkansas' final tuneup ahead of its season opener against North Dakota State on Monday, Nov. 7.

Here are the starting lineups for the Razorbacks, who will be wearing their traditional red road uniforms, and Longhorns:

Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr.

Anthony Black

Trevon Brazile

Jalen Graham

Jordan Walsh

Texas

Timmy Allen

Dylan Disu

Marcus Carr

Dillon Mitchell

Tyrese Hunter