LR Catholic (9-0) claims league title

EL DORADO -- Little Rock Catholic took away El Dorado's explosive plays on offense and made big plays of its own in a 42-16 win at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Rockets improved to 9-0 and clinched the 6A-East Conference title. El Dorado fell to 4-5 on the season.

Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders completed 17 of 22 passes for 276 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed for 106 yards and another score.

"Great player, you have to account for him in the run game. He's a downhill-type runner. So,it's tough to defend," El Dorado Coach Steven Jones said. "They did a really good job. That's why they're 9-0. They have some good players. They have good speed at receiver. They ran some great routes and were able to get open. They did a great job."

Defensively, the Rockets held El Dorado to just one play from scrimmage of more than 20 yards. DeAndra Burns Jr. had 11 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Jon Brooks Elia completed 18 of 29 passes for 141 yards.

"We knew going in they would try to make us string long drives together. When you have to do that offensively, you can't make mistakes," Jones said. "There were too many times tonight where we got behind the sticks, whether that was a holding or something of that sort that set us back. We just couldn't finish in the second half with those long drives."

Catholic scored first when Sanders hit Brooks Ward on a 30-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-14 play. Will Aaron kicked the first of his six extra points with 8:34 left in the first.

The Wildcats answered when Torenzo Dunn returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Javier Rivas tied the game with the PAT at the 8:23 mark.

The Rockets responded with a 63-yard drive, capped by Sanders' 8-yard touchdown run with 5:51 left in the first.

El Dorado would tie the game after a 12-play, 80-yard drive. The Wildcats converted a fourth-and-3 from their 27 on Elia's 14-yard completion to Burns. Shadarious Plummer carried for 2 yards to convert a fourth-and-1. After right tackle Jamaal Green recovered a botched Shotgun snap to keep the drive alive, Elia hooked up with Burns for a 24-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half.

Catholic returned the ensuing kickoff to the 49. On third-and-5, Sanders found Ward for a 45-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining in the half. Aaron's PAT gave Catholic a 21-14 advantage at the intermission.

The Rockets extended the margin to 28-14 on Sanders' 48-yard touchdown pass to Ward with 4:11 left in the third.

El Dorado had a 13-play drive stall on downs at the Catholic 3. But two plays later, Sanders was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety, cutting the deficit to 28-16 with 10:43 left in the fourth.

The Wildcats took possession at the Catholic 44 but couldn't get a first down. The Rockets then drove 55 yards with Sanders hitting Sam Bowman on an 18-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-12 to make it 35-16 with 5:44 left.

Catholic tacked on a score when Sanders connected with Thomas Duch on a 28-yard touchdown with 1:37 remaining.