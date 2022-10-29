3A-4

MAGNET COVE 47, PARIS 13

PARIS - A flurry of points in the second and third quarters Friday propelled Magnet Cove (5-4, 3-2 3A-4) to a road victory over Paris (1-8, 1-5).

Magnet Cove got rolling in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by Hunter Browning, followed by a successful point-after-touchdown kick by Anthony Villazcas for a 7-0 lead.

After Paris tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter, Magnet Cove took over.

Julius McClellan scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, Matthew Stone had a 63-yard touchdown run and Trevor McGriff's 2-yard scoring run gave the Panthers a 26-7 halftime lead.

Magnet Cove continued to roll in the third quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass by Jacob Clausen. McGriff ran for the two-point conversion, and then Magnet Cove scored on a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed to give the Panthers a 40-7 lead.

Carter Tugwell scored Magnet Cove's last points with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for a 47-7 lead.