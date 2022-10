5A-SOUTH

MAGNOLIA 40, DE QUEEN 0

DE QUEEN -- Magnolia (6-3, 3-3 5A-South) ran for 372 rushing yards, led by Garrion Curry's 184 yards and three scores, in a rout of De Queen (0-9, 0-6).

Ke'Erian Smith totaled 93 yards and a score on just six carries -- to average 15.5 yards a carry--and Dakota Dismuke had a rushing score for the Panthers.

Defensively, Magnolia held DeQueen to 86 total yards. Dalen Blanchard added a TD pass to Devonte Dennis for the Panthers.