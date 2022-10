Marked Tree 44, Cross County 6

CHERRY VALLEY -- Marked Tree (8-1, 5-1 2A-2) took a 22-6 lead into halftime thanks to rushing touchdowns by three different players.

LaRay Brown, Kenyon Carter and Jaylen Bradley also scored for Marked Tree, while Kaden Davis rushed for a score for Cross County (2-6, 1-5).

Carter and Bradley each ran for touchdowns in the second half and Carter threw one to Willie Marshall.