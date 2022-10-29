3A-2

MELBOURNE 68, QUITMAN 40

QUITMAN - Trey Wren passed for five touchdowns and ran for another as Melbourne (9-0, 5-0 3A-2) downed Quitman (5-2-2, 4-2 3A-2) to remain undefeated.

Trey Wren set Melbourne's pace by throwing three touchdown passes in the first quarter. Carter Bray caught two of Wren's touchdown passes and Robert Langston caught one. Bray also ran 17 yards for a touchdown. Nathan Woodall ran an interception back 60 yards for a touchdown.

Quitman's first quarter points came from a 75-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Locke and a 3-yard touchdown run by Nassir Donahoo to end the first quarter with Melbourne ahead, 33-14.

Melbourne continued scoring in the second quarter when Wren ran 40 yards for a touchdown and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Grant Wren. Langston had an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Quitman scored in the second quarter on a 75-yard kick return. Donahoo also threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Thacker as Melbourne took a 53-27 lead to halftime.

In the third quarter, Langston ran 24 yards for a touchdown, and Wren threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Woodall.