Miami Beach condo called unsafe; residents forced to go

MIAMI BEACH -- An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year.

The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium, Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said in an email. A structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of the 164-unit structure, which is in the process of undergoing a required recertification.

An engineer discovered that a main support beam identified for repair 10 months ago had shifted and a crack in the beam had expanded, the report stated. Other structural supports may need repair as well

One resident, renovation contractor Marash Markaj, who lived in the building for more than six years, said the damage extends beyond a single support beam.

"I've seen the issues for many years," Markaj told The Associated Press. He said he tried to report the issues -- including cracks in a column and water standing in the garage area for weeks at a time -- to the building management and to the city's building department.

"I was never able to get a response," he said, adding that he was feeling "unsafe" living in the building and with the way the building's maintenance was handled.

Inspection Engineers Inc. said in a letter to the city that it's working to obtain a city permit so that "comprehensive shoring" can be installed within 10 days. That will be followed by another inspection of the building, which was constructed in 1971.

During an inspection about 10 months ago, engineers found "areas of concern that we designated as a priority to be repaired," Arshad Vioar said in an email sent to the Miami Beach Building Department.

The building's association selected a contractor and the repairs started about four weeks ago. The firm that inspected the building was asked to supervise the work and this week "noticed that one of the main beams in the garage had experienced a structural deflection of approximately ½ inch and also the existing crack that was marked for repair had extended," Vioar said in the email.

The handful of condo residents who returned to the site Friday morning to see what was happening included Felicia Flores, 71, who lived in the building 15 years, and now has gone to stay with her daughter nearby. She swung by while walking her small dog. She said work was being done on the building for a few weeks but that something changed Thursday.

"It appears there was something more serious, so we had to leave all of a sudden," Flores said.

Miami Beach officials said condo owners who rented out their units were on the hook under local laws to cover temporary housing for renters for up to three months or until the building was habitable again.

Samy Bosch, who lived in building for nine years, said residents were given very little time to move out. They were told at 5 p.m. Thursday that they had to be out by 7 p.m.

"We don't know exactly what's going on inside there but we can't stay. That's it," Bosch said as he returned Friday morning on a scooter to observe the scene.

The Port Royale is about 1.3 miles south of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., also on Collins Avenue, where 98 people were killed in a June 2021 collapse.

The disaster at the 12-story oceanfront condo building in Surfside drew the largest non-hurricane emergency response in Florida history, including rescue crews from across the U.S. and as far away as Israel.

Other buildings in South Florida have been evacuated amid similar safety concerns since the Surfside collapse.

The disaster focused scrutiny on the structural integrity of aging condominium towers throughout Florida, especially along its coastlines, and the state has since moved to strengthen laws requiring inspections and periodic recertification of buildings.

FILE - Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of the Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022, after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)



FILE - Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla on July 1, 2021. Residents of the Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022, after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)



Caution tape blocks off the Port Royale building at 6969 Collins Ave, after it was ordered evacuated Thursday due to concerns over its structural safety, in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



An unsafe building notice marks the chained off beach entrance to the Port Royale building at 6969 Collins Ave., after it was ordered evacuated Thursday due to concerns over its structural safety, in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

