Musk completes Twitter buyout

With Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the social platform completed, three of Twitter's top executives who were said to be fired after the deal was reached Thursday are poised to collect more than $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards.

CEO Parag Agrawal, who stepped into the role less than a year ago, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are in line for about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.

The three and other major Twitter executives were among those to depart after Musk took the helm at the social media giant Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Their exits cap more than six months of public and legal wrangling that ended with Musk, the world's richest person, seizing the CEO job.

Like many top leaders at big public companies, Agrawal and his lieutenants were entitled to severance equal to a year's salary and cash-outs of unvested equity awards if Twitter was bought and they lost their jobs in the process, according to the terms of the company's severance policy. Twitter must also cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to about $31,000 each.

Critics often point out the unfairness of granting bosses gilded exit packages while normal employees who lose their jobs after a merger or buyout hardly get as soft of a landing. Defenders of golden parachutes say they let executives focus on what's best for shareholders instead of worrying about whether they'll be replaced if a deal is struck.

In the case of Agrawal, 38, who had been at Twitter for almost a decade, he held firm that the company see through Musk's acquisition at $54.20 per share even though the Tesla Inc. co-founder said he didn't have confidence in management. Text messages unveiled during the lawsuit over the deal show that the two had a contentious text exchange early on in the process after Musk asked his followers whether Twitter was "dying."

A Twitter representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Ahead of closing the deal Thursday -- in an apparent hint that the deal would close -- Musk had strolled into the company's San Francisco headquarters Wednesday carrying a porcelain sink as he tweeted "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" Then Thursday, he tweeted, "the bird is freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.

DRAMA JUST STARTING FOR BANKS

With the shaky, months-long buyout ending Thursday, the saga is far from over for debt bankers on Wall Street, as they'll need to convince investors that the hefty ambitions of 'Chief Twit,' the name Musk coined for himself earlier this week, can justify his heavy debt load in buying the company.

A Morgan Stanley-led cohort that provided about $13 billion of debt financing to help fund the acquisition of Twitter is now saddled with risky loans that they never intended to keep on their books. The banks now face the difficult task of selling it off without realizing big losses -- and that's not going to be easy.

For starters, the cost of borrowing has soared.

Yields on junk bonds in the CCC tier, where Twitter's riskiest unsecured debt will likely be rated, have soared to 15.4%, well above the 11.75% maximum interest rate that the banks promised Musk on that portion of the debt financing.

That would force the banks to offer steep discounts if they tried to offload it to institutional investors at current rates, and they're on the hook for the difference -- to the tune of losses of more than $500 million for the entire debt package.

The banks, and Musk, will also need to explain why Twitter's spam problem isn't a problem, and how the company can afford the huge annual interest burden that is nearly $1.2 billion a year by one estimate.

Without a rapid turnaround plan, and new sources of revenue and cost cuts, Twitter will be burning through cash.

Musk plans to assume the role of CEO at Twitter, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. He intends to replace Agrawal, who was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, Bloomberg reported.

The controversial deal, also financed with $33.5 billion of equity from Musk and other backers, has left many constituencies unhappy, including Twitter employees, some users of the global platform, and arguably Musk himself given the purchase price that now looks far too high given the slump in stock markets.

Winning the mandate to support the acquisitive ambitions of the world's richest man was supposed to be a coup back in April. Morgan Stanley provided the largest commitment, followed by Bank of America, Barclays, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Representatives for all three banks declined to comment.

The $44 billion takeover marks the biggest so-called hung deal for a leveraged buyout this year, and one of the largest on record. The Twitter deal is just one of many troubled leveraged buyout transactions causing problems for Wall Street in this latest cycle, albeit at a much smaller scale than during the Great Recession, when banks faced a debt backlog of more than $200 billion.

Banks have already used about $30 billion of their own cash this year to fund loans for acquisitions and buyouts that they weren't able to sell to investors, and adding Twitter to the pile takes that figure to over $40 billion.

RACIST TWEETS QUICKLY SURFACE

An emboldened cast of anonymous trolls spewed racist slurs and Nazi memes onto Twitter in the hours after Musk took over the social network Thursday, raising fears of how his pledge of unrestricted free speech will fuel a new wave of online hate.

Twitter has struggled to enforce its rules against harassment and extremism, and the company has not yet published any broad-scale changes to its content-moderation policies.

But Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," has fiercely criticized the company's previous leaders as overly rigid and suppressive and said he would work to overturn some of the company's main enforcement mechanisms, such as indefinitely suspending accounts.

A wide range of anonymous Twitter accounts celebrated Musk's takeover and argued it meant the old rules against bigotry no longer applied.

In a tweeted letter Thursday, Musk had sought to soothe advertisers worried over the moderation changes by saying he did not want it to become a "free-for-all hellscape."

But the first hours of his purchase have shown how difficult that promise could be.

One account, created this month, included a Nazi swastika as its profile picture and retweeted quotes from Musk alongside antisemitic memes. Another tweet, showing a video montage glorifying Nazi Germany with the comment, "I hear that there have been some changes around here," was liked more than 400 times.

Racial slurs were posted rampantly overnight.

One single-word tweet, showing a single racial slur in all capital letters, was retweeted more than 500 times and liked more than 4,000 times. It was tweeted late Thursday night and remained online nearly 12 hours later.

Some of the Twitter influx was organized on other platforms, including the pro-Donald Trump forum TheDonald, where its top posts Friday morning showed tweets celebrating claims about Trump's 2020 election loss and memes criticizing transgender people under the headline "When you can't get banned on Twitter anymore."

"Cold Meme War, Twatter Defenses Down, Fire Away," another poster said, attaching an image of a soldier with a rifle and a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Musk pledged in May to lift former President Trump's permanent ban from the platform -- resulting from tweets relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot -- although Trump has signaled he will not return, having started his own social network, Truth Social.

Information for this article was contributed by Anders Melin and Paula Seligson of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.