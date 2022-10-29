• Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards next month. The Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner with hits including "Chattahoochee" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" joins a select group of artists, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will be part of an all-star tribute for Jackson during the CMA Awards show Nov. 9, airing on ABC. The Georgia-born neo-traditionalist challenged the genre's pop leanings in the 1990s while selling millions of albums and scoring dozens of hits. He has been named CMA entertainer of the year three times and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 64-year-old has been touring, though he revealed last year that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance. "He is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history," said Sarah Trahern, the group's chief executive officer. "Just as Alan has been influenced by many country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of country music."

• A sheriff's department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of the cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe sheriff's office spokesman Juan Rios said Thursday that two binders of information were turned over to the district attorney's office, without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges. He said the case file outlines all the evidence collected, including investigative interviews and forensic analysis of physical evidence by the FBI. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review to make a timely decision about whether to bring charges. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot during setup for a scene in the western movie "Rust" at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. The victim's family -- widower Matthew Hutchins and 9-year-old son Andros -- recently settled a lawsuit against the film's producers in an agreement that aims to restart filming with Matthew Hutchins' involvement as executive producer. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident after an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. Rust Movie Productions continues to challenge a $137,000 fine by state occupational safety regulators who say production managers on the set failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety. Other legal fallout persists as well.