NATE ALLEN: Rocket vs. Tank will define today’s battle as Arkansas travels to Auburn





FAYETTEVILLE -- No sport than football more outrageously overdoes military analogies to inflate its importance.

But this analogy today seems unavoidable. Rocket vs. Tank reads battlefield authentic.

Rocket vs. Tank features the Arkansas Razorbacks and their SEC leading rusher running back, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, vs. the Auburn Tigers, and their leading rushing running back, Tank Bigsby, in today's 11 a.m. SEC Network televised SEC West game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

For Coach Sam Pittman's 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC Razorbacks, sophomore Sanders, 6-2, 227 and rocket fast, tops the SEC with 870 yards rushing on 140 carries including seven touchdowns.

Initially recruited from Rockledge, Fla., as a wide receiver, Sanders has caught 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Bigsby, 6-0, 213, rumbled like his Tank name for 1,099 rushing yards last season. This season the junior from Atlanta has compiled 524 yards rushing and six touchdowns for second-year Coach Bryan Harsin's 3-4, 1-3 Tigers and caught 15 passes for 97 yards.

In their last games played Oct. 15 both performed impressively.

Though Auburn lost, 48-34 at then undefeated, ninth-ranked Ole Miss, Tank totaled 179 yards rushing for two touchdowns, one a 50-yarder, on 20 carries.

Sanders, in Arkansas' 52-35 nonconference victory at Brigham Young, rocketed 175 yards on 15 carries including 15 and 64-yard touchdowns.

Each have had two weeks to refuel. Arkansas and Auburn both had a bye week last week.

Rocket's nickname seems most understandable in Harsin's view.

"I think he's explosive," Harsin said. "He runs hard. He's got really good vision, and he's not a guy that usually goes down on the first tackle. In order to slow him down, you've got to get multiple players to the ball. And he's a weapon in the passing game."

A Rocket repeatedly Razorbacks launched.

"He seems to make things happen when the ball is in his hands," Harsin said. "And they try to get him the ball."

Ex-receiver Sanders logs considerably more running back experience than his 16 carries for 65 yards in last year's 38-23 Auburn victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas' defense fared reasonably well against Bigsby last year, 18 carries for 68 yards with a 1-yard touchdown.

However Bigsby was a true Tank rambling 146 yards with two touchdowns on 20 carries when Auburn edged Arkansas, 30-28 in 2020 at Auburn.

Bigsby recently ran to Tank form against Ole Miss.

"Bigsby showed who he really is," Pittman said. "They opened up against Ole Miss a lot of holes for him, and he made a lot of good runs out of that. But I've always liked Bigsby. I think he's a really, really good player. Breaks a lot of tackles. That's the emphasis this week, trying to get him down before he gets started."

It still seems over the top comparing football to military waging war, but on the football field this Rocket and this Tank indeed become formidable weapons hard to stop.



