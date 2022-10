3A-2

NEWPORT 61, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 16

NEWPORT -- Dejai Marshall threw for four touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1 3A-2) to a win over the Panthers (5-5, 1-5).

Marshall's four TD passes came from 24, 26, 64 and 43 yards. Dayrin Braxton, Xander Kane and Rolando Noguez had scoring runs for Newport, while Timmy Schwartz added a score for Yellville-Summit in its final game of the season.