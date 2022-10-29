Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

